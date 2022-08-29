Knights of Columbus Council 14765 of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church installed its newly elected officers Aug. 12.
South Carolina State Council representatives James Carswell, district deputy, and Joe Avampato, district warden, presided over the ceremony in the Lake House ballroom in Sun City Carolina Lakes.
Newly elected officers for the 2022-23 fiscal year are: George Johnston, spiritual advisor deacon; Lou Gustaferro, grand knight; Tom Weber, deputy grand knight; Bob Michaud, financial secretary; Rich Allen, recorder; Paul Meegan, treasurer; Bill Hause, advocate; Bill McDonough, warden; Frank Brassell, inside guard; Dan Belk, outside guard; Vince Rosacco, third-year trustee; Roch Girard, second-year trustee; and Brian Greene, first-tear trustee.
The new KofC officers took an oath to fulfill their duties to the best of their abilities, to be model Christians, to strengthen their parish and family life, to perform charitable outreach and participate in fraternal activities.
Carswell said the destiny of the council is now in capable hands and advised the new officers to seek advice and support from the past leadership for the “good of the order.”
After the ceremony, the new officers, along with their wives, friends and fellow Knights, attended a celebratory dinner at Jim ‘N Nick’s Community Bar-B-Q restaurant in Indian Land.
About Knights of Columbus
With over 2 million members, the Knights of Columbus is the world’s largest Catholic fraternal service organization.
It provides members and their families with volunteer opportunities to put their faith into action to serve the church, the community, families and young people.
In recent years, the Knights of Columbus at all levels of the organization raised and distributed millions of dollars for charitable causes, as well as millions of hours of volunteer services.