Three prized pieces of Lancaster County history with presidential provenance are on display for Presidents Day at the museum inside the Historic Courthouse.
Two of the items are linked to seventh president Andrew Jackson – an ornate snuffbox and a handwritten 1829 letter to childhood friend Col. James Hervey Witherspoon.
The other is related to George Washington – the famous half coin used to pay for his breakfast at Barr’s Tavern in Lancaster during his May 1791 Southern Tour, which is still on display at the museum.
The sliver engraved snuffbox was presented to Andrew Jackson by a Navy midshipman to honor Jackson as the hero of the Battle of New Orleans, a victory over Great Britain in the War of 1812 and the final major battle of that conflict.
Jackson gave the snuffbox to a childhood sweetheart who still lived in Lancaster County, and the family donated it to Lancaster County. The silver lid is mounted on a tiger cowry shell. The cowry is a marine mussel.
The box is engraved with an American eagle under a banner with the date of the battle, Jan. 3, 1815. It is inscribed to "A. Jackson from D.M. Stokes" and '"U.S.F. Brandywine, 1828."
David M. Stokes of Wilkesborough, N.C., served as a midshipman from May 1, 1822, until his resignation in 1833. From 1827 to 1829, he served on the U.S. flagship Brandywine.
Jackson presented the snuffbox to his childhood friend from the Waxhaws area of South Carolina, Mary “Polly” Crawford Dunlap, in 1831.
The box was donated to the Lancaster County Historical Commission by Marion Sims Wyeth in November 1962. He was a great-great-grandson of Polly Dunlap.
Charles E. Lee, director of the S.C. Archives Department (now the S.C. Dept. of Archives and History), provided temporary storage of the artifact in the archival storage vaults of the agency until a suitable museum was constructed.
In 2020, the snuffbox was returned to Lancaster County and added to the exhibit on Andrew Jackson. Jackson was the only U.S. president born and raised in Lancaster County.
The Lancaster County Historical Commission, which operates the Historic Courthouse Museum, contacted the silver specialists from the "Antiques Roadshow," a public television series, but they said they could not determine the maker or where it was made.
The commission also contacted Colonial Williamsburg in Virginia. Their master engraver said there were so many silversmiths in the young United States and in South America, where Stokes’ ship was stationed for a while, that it may be impossible to determine who made it.
The museum also has an original letter from Andrew Jackson. The letter, dated May 25,1829, was a reply from Jackson to J.H. Witherspoon of Waxhaw, Lancaster District, S.C. Witherspoon was a boyhood friend of Jackson’s.
The museum also has an exhibit on the Revolutionary War Battle of Hanging Rock, where Jackson acted as a courier for Gen. William Davie and said that he first saw military tactics carried out.
The Historic Courthouse Museum, 100 N, Main St., Lancaster, will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20, Presidents Day.
The museum is generally open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, except for county holidays, and on the first and third Saturdays by appointment. For details, call Ann Christie at 803-273 9909.