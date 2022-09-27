The 2022 Torch Run for Special Olympics will be held Oct. 15 in Lancaster County.
Tour DeLux Rally is partnering with Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office for this event, which benefits the Special Olympics Foundation.
In 2020, the event raised more than $7,000.
The event is also hosted by Koss Motorsports, Highway 55, Lancaster County Republican Party, S.C. Law Enforcement, 6th Circuit Solicitors Office, Lancaster County Coroner’s Office, Lancaster Police Department and more.
Special guests include Lancaster County Sheriff Barry Faile, Chester County Sheriff Max Dorsey, Lancaster Police Chief Don Roper, SLED Chief Mark Keel, S.C. Reps. Sandy McGarry, Brandon Newton and Richie Yow, Lancaster County Coroner Karla Deese, S.C. Sen. Michael Johnson and 6th Circuit Solicitor Randy Newman.
The run will begin at 10 a.m. Oct. 15 in the parking lot at Townview Center, 705 Lancaster Bypass East, Lancaster.
Vehicles will pull out at 11:30 a.m. from Hwy 55 Burgers in Lancaster, with an escort from the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and Chester County Sheriff’s Department.
They will be escorted to the Fishing Creek Reservoir bridge and back to Townview Center, where there will be an exhaust contest and awards at 3 p.m.
Special guests and sponsors will pick the award winners for the event.
This is not an officially judged event; they will pick what they like.
Tour Delux Rally 2022 participants will have special parking and pull out first to lead the drive.
The run is limited to 100 vehicles and registration is now open at https://tinyurl.com/5b5ts3et.
The registration fee is $35, which includes a T-shirt and windshield sticker for the event.
Additional T-shirts may be purchased at the event.
Others are welcome to come for activities, but not for drive or awards at 3 p.m.
Participating clubs/groups include: Tour DeLux Rally, Southeast Stangs, CC4Jeeps, Carolina Cruise 4 Kids, SC Wildhorses (Jamie Hamilton Memorial ride), Carolina Lotus Club and Waxhaw Coffee Cruisers.
Sponsors include Little Fox Academy, Lancaster County Republican Party, Hwy 55 Lancaster, KMS Auto Repair Center, Atlantic Wraps, Stinger Auto Photography, Carolina Lotus Club, MR Car Care, Auto Zone, Advance Auto and NAPA.
If you would like your group to participate, email TourDeluxRally@gmail.com.