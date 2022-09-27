Watch out for high-speed beds rolling down Lancaster’s Main Street on Oct. 15, because the United Way Bed Race is back! The festivities will begin at 2:30 p.m. with the Parade of Beds making way for the races immediately afterward.
The United Way of Lancaster County wants your business, church or club to join as a team to contend for the trophy for this revival season of the Bed Race.
The theme for the 2022 Bed Race is “Generations: United” as United Way of Lancaster County celebrates 65 years of service to generations of county residents. Teams are encouraged to go all out representing their favorite decade with their bed design, costumes and music.
Holly Furr, United Way executive director, is feeling the excitement as the day approaches.
“We all have so many great memories of the Bed Race, she said. “We are excited to bring back this event because it shows so much of what is good about Lancaster County. The creativity, the teamwork, the fun, all of the things that bring us together to make a stronger community. It’s such a fun day.”
The Bed Race started in the 1990s using donated hospital beds. The races drew great crowds of supporters over the course of 20 years, but then took a break after the 2015 race.
The 2022 Bed Race features bracket-style competitions with trophies and bragging rights in three divisions: Fun Prix, which races decorated beds; the Competition Division, featuring no-frills beds with no costumes required; and the Classic Division, starring vintage beds from past Bed Races.
Each team uses a “driver” and four racers to get their bed under the checkered flag first. Contestants in any division can vie for the People’s Choice Award. Teams do not have to construct their beds; one is included in the registration fee.
Team registration for all divisions is due by Saturday, Oct. 1. There will be a mandatory drivers meeting Oct. 4. More information, team registration and a complete list of regulations can be found at www.uwaylcsc.org, look for the Bed Race 2022 tab on the menu.
There is no registration or ticket charge for spectators. Dessert food trucks will be on-site, as will United Way’s nonprofit partner agencies.
Get your team together and start training and creating, or just come enjoy this great community event as we “Live United.”
All monies raised through this event will support the United Way which supports 18 Partner Agencies and eight local programs that improve the lives of the residents of Lancaster County.