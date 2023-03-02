A member of President Joe Biden’s Department of the Interior stopped by Lancaster County last week to highlight an investment the federal government is making in the area.
Shannon Estenoz, assistant secretary for fish and wildlife and parks, traveled through the state last week and stopped in Lancaster on Feb. 22 to highlight an $860,000 statewide investment from Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that will replace outdated culverts and help connect habitat for the Carolina heelsplitter, an endangered freshwater mussel.
This is part of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service work in the Pee Dee Basin to bring back the Carolina heelsplitter population from the brink of extinction and restore the river habitat it can thrive in.
“We are grateful for the partnership we have with Lancaster County and the commitment of local landowners to this important project,” said Chris Hernandez, biologist with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. “As we pair our resources with the county’s resources, together we will improve the infrastructure and road conditions for residents, while at the same time improving the habitat for fish and other aquatic species, including the Carolina heelsplitter.”
Of the $860,000 from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funds allocated for the fish passage projects in the state, $260,000 will be invested in a new culvert on Plyler Mill Road. Thousands more is coming from the fish passage program for a total of $348,000 in federal funds for the culvert project. The total cost of the project is estimated at $625,000.
Once completed, the new culvert will help solve a big problem in the northeast area of the county.
“There is a lot of flooding there,” said County Councilman Billy Mosteller. “That part of the county we have a lot of flooding issues. That is not good for our fish and mussels. I am excited about what it is going to do.”
A similar culvert was built in 2017 over Gills Creek, which helped tremendously. The county had similar issues with flooding in that part of the county as well.
“It was a big mess,” Mosteller said. “We don’t have flooding anymore.”
Similar projects were conducted at Happy Trail Lane in 2014 and Langley Road in 2015.
The Plyler Mill culvert is currently in the design phase, said Jeff Catoe, director of Lancaster County Public Works. The work to build the culvert should take about two weeks and could start by late fall or early next year, he said.
“If that partnership (with the federal government) didn’t happen, we probably wouldn’t get to it,” Catoe said. “We have had a lot of success with them in the past. It is a win-win across the board.”