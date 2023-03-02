A member of President Joe Biden’s Department of the Interior stopped by Lancaster County last week to highlight an investment the federal government is making in the area.

Shannon Estenoz, assistant secretary for fish and wildlife and parks, traveled through the state last week and stopped in Lancaster on Feb. 22 to highlight an $860,000 statewide investment from Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that will replace outdated culverts and help connect habitat for the Carolina heelsplitter, an endangered freshwater mussel.

