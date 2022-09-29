The sixth annual Sickle Cell Festival/Disabilities Awareness Parade on Sept. 24 was well attended and offered more resources and information for the Lancaster community thanever. Doris Ealey and the staff of the Lancaster Satellite Office of the James R. Clark Memorial Sickle Cell Foundation did not disappoint.
The day began with the parade lineup at 8:30 am. As the cars and floats assembled themselves by number, you could hear the anxiousness and excitement of the crowd. Numbers and places were given out by Harlean Carter, as she welcomed all with a big smile.
The parade commenced, the music began, the crowd yelled and there it was, a beautiful sight of balloons, dancers, queens and cars!
There was no way you could miss some entries, especially the Clinton Elementary School float with the theme, “Be the Spark in Our Community Advocating for Change,” all dressed in 1970s attire for the Motown Sound. On the float were the Jackson Five, Diana Ross and the Supremes, Ike and Tina Turner, Gladys Knight and more, along with their director Lenora Ingram. She left nothing to chance, as all were dressed and channeling the 1970s as never seen before. Kudos to this group from the after-school program.
The parade entered the field at the American Legion fairgrounds at 9:30 a.m. to get ready for the festival, in tents with information, food and prizes, then on to the big stage for the afternoon’s entertainment. It was spectacular!
The festival host was Karen Proctor, who kept the sparks going with her personality and finesse. The opening ceremony began with a prayer from the Rev. Paulette Leak, pastor of Mount Zion AME Zion Church. I felt chills come over me as she stated the purpose, while calling on our God for His marvelous works in the lives of those who have survived.
A praise dance was performed next and it brought the crowd to a standstill, watching Doris Ealey and Penny Davis direct their attention to the Lord above as we listened to their musical accompaniment, “My Miracle is Coming.” By the standards of their dance, it is probably true, because you could see and feel the intent of their dance as they moved slowly across the grounds! It was something to witness and to share.
I have never heard a rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” like Dedric Thompson gave. He rang in notes that must have come from the sky! It was melodic, soulful and charismatic, to say the least. Marvin Gaye had nothing on this performance!
The proclamations that were read next were heard in silence as the presenters captivated the audience with words of encouragement, highlighting the lives of the deceased sickle cell warriors of the Thompson family. (Doris has lost two brothers, a sister and a niece due to sickle cell).
Lancaster Mayor Alston DeVenny, Heath Springs Mayor Eddie Moore, and County Council members Larry Honeycutt and Charlene McGriff announced the winners of the Recognition of Sickle Cell Observance Day. The deputy director of the James R. Clark Memorial Foundation was up next for acknowledgements overall.
It was time for the balloon release celebrating the different kinds of sickle cell diseases. Red balloons exemplified the basic sickle cell disease, red and black were for having the trait, which is very important to discover and treat; multicolored for all disabilities; and white to honor those who have passed away. Being a spark will hopefully lessen this number to come.
The awards presentation brought the crowning of the Ambassador of the Year, Brenda Chisolm, crowned by Minister Siberia Francis. The best decorated vehicle honoree was the Clinton Elementary School float, presented by Missy Green, assisted by Monique Stover.
Last but not least, yours truly announced the winners of the essay contest and Doris Ealey presented checks totaling over $500 to the three recipients — first place to sisters KaLeya and Kasyah Stover, second place to Melissa Tisdale and third place to Kensley McCoy.
Now back to the big stage to hear the local PHAZAR Band. They always present a soul-stirring performance! Clinton Elementary was honored to perform and their director, Lenora Ingram, gave special thanks to all the parents who helped with the children and their outfits, dancing and participation as well.
But the main attraction was still to come — the James Brown Show with the Infinite Divas — and what a show it was! If James Brown is in his grave, I can accept that, but you sure could not tell; it looked he was reincarnated and showing out!
In their closing remarks, Doris and the staff thanked everyone for their prayers, dedication to a common cause and their efforts in sparking the light to keep sickle cell under control until the day it is wiped completely out.
No longer is it an African American disease; it has attacked all races of the human society. Continued testing, advocacy and training will help to diminish this deadly disease, which affects us all in some way.
Kudos to everyone who attended and we all look forward to next year’s affair becoming even bigger.
Shirnetha Belk is a member of the James R. Clark Memorial Sickle Cell Foundation Lancaster Satellite Office Committee.
