The sixth annual Sickle Cell Festival/Disabilities Awareness Parade on Sept. 24 was well attended and offered more resources and information for the Lancaster community thanever. Doris Ealey and the staff of the Lancaster Satellite Office of the James R. Clark Memorial Sickle Cell Foundation did not disappoint.

The day began with the parade lineup at 8:30 am. As the cars and floats assembled themselves by number, you could hear the anxiousness and excitement of the crowd. Numbers and places were given out by Harlean Carter, as she welcomed all with a big smile.

Shirnetha Belk is a member of the James R. Clark Memorial Sickle Cell Foundation Lancaster Satellite Office Committee.

Trending Videos