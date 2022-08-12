The ballots for the upcoming Lancaster City Council and county school board elections on Nov. 8 are now set.
Filing ended at noon Friday, Aug. 12, with seven candidates seeking four seats on Lancaster City Council.
The council seats are for Lancaster mayor and city districts 1, 2 and 5.
Only one council incumbent is running opposed. Longtime City Councilman Kenny Hood is the lone candidate in District 1.
Incumbent Tomonica Marsh faces Tamecca Neely for the District 2 seat.
Marsh won a special election held in May to fill the unexpired term of Gonzie Mackey, who resigned from city council in February.
Political newcomer Steve Koss is challenging Hazel Taylor for District 5 seat.
Incumbent Mayor Alston DeVenny also has opposition. DeVenny faces Isom Street resident Yokima Cureton Yoki in the citywide mayoral race.
Four District 3 board candidates
The District 3 race for county school board is crowded, with four candidates vying for the seat.
Bobby Parker, who has been on the board for 20 years and is a past chairman, faces challengers Brandan Craig, Courtney Crump Green and John W. Mahaffey.
Mahaffey ran against Parker for the seat four years ago, but lost.
Two candidates – Eddie Boykin and Demetra Cornwell – will vie for the District 1 school board seat now held by incumbent Melvin Stroble.
Stroble will seek a new term, but isn’t running for his old seat. The shift in political boundaries from redistricting put Stroble in District 7. He is now seeking that seat and is the only school board candidate with no opposition.
Casey Cato and Steve Giagiakos are seeking the District 5 school board seat now held by chairwoman Janice Dabney.
Dabney, 75, announced in March that she would not seek a new term on the school board.
The city council and county school board races are nonpartisan, which means candidates don’t run with a political party. It also means there will not be a runoff, and the races could be decided by a single vote.
