Organizers of the Lindsay Pettus Greenway have been hard at work to prepare a one-weekend only Lighting of the Greenway in conjunction with the city’s Christmas in Lancaster festivities.
The event will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, and Saturday, Dec. 3.
“Mark Strickland and I had the inspiration and vision to transform the greenway into a lighted winter wonderland like other parks across the state,” said DeAn Blanton, chair of the Lighting of the Greenway and greenway board member. “We see this having potential to grow as it aligns with the city’s annual holiday events.”
This idea began to take shape once the 100% volunteer organization received funds from Duke Energy, individual greenway donors and an accommodations tax grant through Lancaster County.
“We hope this will be an annual event where we can continue to add lights to the event every year,” said Mark Strickland, greenway president. “Lights are incredibly expensive, and we’re grateful to our generous donors who are helping us attempt this new holiday tradition.”
While visitors are encouraged to park at the Lancaster High School Football visitor lot with a flashlight in hand, there will be plenty of illumination to enjoy. Greenway volunteers placed more than 25,000 lights for this weekend’s event.
This year, the holiday lights will start at the Nature Pavilion near Colonial Drive, guiding visitors through the natural path loop, and toward the pier overlook. The majority of lights will be solar-powered, while others will be battery- or electric-operated. The boardwalk entrance will be encased by solar star lights, while the natural path will feature large LED snowflakes, snow machines and firefly lights.
“One of the best things about how this event is coming together is that our local schools are contributing in a significant way,” Blanton said. “It’s gratifying to have the community to come together to create this event for the public to enjoy.”
Under the guidance of instructor Bruce Sowell, students from Lancaster High School’s vocational carpentry classes constructed phenomenal arches for visitors to walk through along the boardwalk.
In addition, students from Lancaster High’s special education program have baked cookies to give away during the event.
Hot cocoa will be offered both evenings (while supplies last) by members of the Lancaster Garden Club and the Leaf & Petal Garden Club.