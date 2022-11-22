HEATH SPRINGS — Floyd Rollings, 79, died Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022.
HEATH SPRINGS — Floyd Rollings, 79, died Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022.
Born Aug. 1, 1943, he was a son of the late James Lewis Rollings and Dora McAteer Rollings.
Mr. Rollings is survived by his wife, Ronnie Rollings; his children, Dell Clark (Paul), Terri Wilson, Alan Rollings (Melanie) and Bradley Rollings (Chasity); eight grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
His celebration of life service is 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25, at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
Visitation is 1-2 p.m. in the church choir room.
Burgess Funeral Home is caring for the family of Mr. Floyd Rollings.