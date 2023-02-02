LANSPTS-02-04-23 BUFORD SIGNING Kaden Plyler

Buford High School kicker and punter Kaden Plyler signed to play football with Erskine College on Thursday, Feb. 2.

 Mac Banks

Buford Yellow Jackets kicker and punter Kaden Plyler is taking his kicking feet to be a part of the Erskine Flying Fleet.

Plyler, 18, signed with Erskine College as part of the school’s signing day Thursday, Feb. 2.

