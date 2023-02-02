Buford Yellow Jackets kicker and punter Kaden Plyler is taking his kicking feet to be a part of the Erskine Flying Fleet.
Plyler, 18, signed with Erskine College as part of the school’s signing day Thursday, Feb. 2.
Plyler had also looked at playing football at Limestone College, but said the Due West school felt more like the Buford area, so he picked it.
“I think it was a good fit for me,” he said. “It (Erskine) felt like home. I feel like I can make a family out of it.”
Plyler started kicking in sixth grade and picked up football after playing soccer. He was a first-team All-County punter for The Lancaster News this past season.
Buford head football coach Ed Susi feels like Plyler will do well at Erskine.
“He will do well once he gets there and learns the system,” Susi said. “All he needed was a chance to prove himself.”
Plyler thanked his family, friends, coaches, teachers and others who worked with him to get to this point.
“I am so blessed with an awesome opportunity,” he said. “The past four years, I have come to love football. Buford will always be my home.”
Plyler plans on majoring in physical education.
