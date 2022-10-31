Let there be no misunderstanding about it. Mayor Alston DeVenny has served the city well and is deserving of another term.
I do find his opponent’s tag line on her signs, “Now’s the time” to be clever, but it begs the question, “Time for what?” In the absence of an answer to that, call it “meat on the bones.” The suggestion is that it’s just because she is of one race and the mayor is of another. We need a mayor who will keep bringing us together, not one that is trying to use a play on words to divide our community.
As well as that, this race is also about which candidate is best qualified to lead this city in the years ahead. That’s Alston DeVenny, hands down. He’s made Lancaster his home for more than 30 years. Never has he been AWOL (absent without leave). He’s has been right here at work on multiple volunteer boards, served on both city and county councils, active in his church.
He is a lawyer of the old school, one more interested in helping folks solve their problems than making money. He has kept his law firm engaged in a general practice, not targeted to just car wrecks or high-dollar cases.
DeVenny’s commitment to service is what led him to run for mayor in the first place. And Lancaster is the better for it. Its tax base is finally growing. There is renewed business interest in the downtown. There is more optimism about Lancaster’s place in regional development. The needle is moving forward.
So the real question is: “Isn’t it time we keep the mayor who is leading that way forward, together?” And I emphasize the word “together.” Alston DeVenny has been the mayor for all. He is the bridge to the ones who will follow after him.
Yes, “now’s the time” to keep him in office. Because of who he is, what he has accomplished, and what he with others can do for us still.
Lancaster resident Robert Folks is a partner in Folks & DeVenny law firm.