Let there be no misunderstanding about it. Mayor Alston DeVenny has served the city well and is deserving of another term.

I do find his opponent’s tag line on her signs, “Now’s the time” to be clever, but it begs the question, “Time for what?” In the absence of an answer to that, call it “meat on the bones.” The suggestion is that it’s just because she is of one race and the mayor is of another. We need a mayor who will keep bringing us together, not one that is trying to use a play on words to divide our community.

Lancaster resident Robert Folks is a partner in Folks & DeVenny law firm.

Trending Videos