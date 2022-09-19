Food Lion’s annual Food Lion Feeds Apple Bag campaign is underway to help provide meals to those facing hunger.
The annual campaign, which started in 2014, is held in September to align with Hunger Action Month. The retailer reports customers have helped to provide more than 9 million meals since the start of the Apple Bag campaign.
The annual campaign, which started Sept. 14 and runs through Oct. 4, benefits Feeding America and local partner food banks in Food Lion’s 10-state operating region.
Customers can participate in the campaign by purchasing a specially marked gala apple bag, or by making a cash donation at a Food Lion store or online at Food Lion To Go.
According to the organization, Food Lion Feeds, its hunger-relief initiative, will provide five meals for the sale of every bag to Feeding America and its member food banks. Food Lion said all of the cash donations will directly support Feeding America and its member food banks.
“The Gala apple bag campaign is one of the many ways our customers can help nourish our neighbors in need and make a big difference in their communities,” said Kevin Durkee, Food Lion Feeds manager. “With their support, we can create a better tomorrow to help eliminate the difficult choices many families are forced to make when they are facing hunger.”
The Apple Bag sells for $3.49.