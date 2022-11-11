A Lancaster resident and former Chester County judge was arrested Wednesday, Nov. 9, and charged with three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.
Johnny Ray Steele, 75, was arrested by the S.C. Law Enforcement Division (SLED) and charged with one count of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and two counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
SLED was asked to investigate the case by the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.
According to the arrest warrant, in August 2022, Steele used the victim’s iPhone to text a photo of sexually explicit nudity to his personal iPhone and saved it in his camera roll.
Steele has previously had other sexually explicit photos deleted from his phone in July 2022, the warrant read.
Also there were 15 photos in Steele’s phone saved in another location that contained images of the victim in various states of undress, including two images of sexually explicit nudity.
Until recently, Steele was a municipal judge for the town of Fort Lawn. He was also in law enforcement during his career, working with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office as chief deputy before Sheriff Barry Faile was elected.
The case will be prosecuted by the S.C. Attorney General’s Office.