A former Lancaster resident was shot and killed by four juveniles in Rock Hill.
The incident happened Nov. 14 in the 1800 block of Paces River Avenue in Rock Hill. Police were called to investigate the incident and discovered the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the York County Coroner’s Office.
The coroner’s office identified the man as Larry Ingram Jr., 38.
Rock Hill Police officials said Ingram died from gunshot wounds in the incident shortly after midnight.
Police quickly narrowed down the suspects and four juveniles were arrested for the murder.
“Through the investigation, it was established that several juveniles were in the apartment with the victim at the time of the shooting,” said Rock Hill Police Lt. Michael Chavis.
Chavis said in a statement that the juveniles, one age 15 and three aged 14, were angry about discipline that occurred earlier in the day. One of the four juveniles is from Lancaster as well.
“Four juveniles conspired and carried out their plan, which resulted in the shooting death of the victim,” Chavis said.
All four were charged with murder and criminal conspiracy to commit murder. Because the suspects are juveniles, police aren't releasing their names or relationship to the victim.
Police, along with a York County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit, recovered the gun believed to be used in the murder.