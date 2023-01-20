Former local NFL player and Kershaw resident Darrell D’Shawn Shropshire, 39, is wanted by the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office in relation to a shooting and drug charges.

Police responded to the 200 block of Artemis Place in Kershaw about 3 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, to discover Shropshire, armed with two handguns and bleeding from an apparent gunshot wound to his right leg.

