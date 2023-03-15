FORT MILL — The Fort Mill High School softball team scattered a dozen hits in posting a 16-9 win over the Andrew Jackson Lady Volunteers.
Andrew Jackson High School fell to 5-3 overall with the loss on Wednesday, March 15, despite getting 11 hits in the game.
Savanna Parker pitched for the Lady Vols, giving Mackenzie Avant some rest from the pitching mound.
“It was the first time she has been out there this season,” Andrew Jackson head coach Wesley Kidd said of Parker. “We were about evenly matched. We hit the ball really well. We just wanted to get out there and have fun and put the ball in play.”
Fort Mill scored two runs in the bottom of the first inning and added two more in the bottom of the second. Andrew Jackson rallied to score two runs in the top of the third, preventing the Lady Jackets from pulling away.
The game stayed close as the Lady Vols pulled within one point at 4-3 in the top of the fifth, before Fort Mill opened the floodgates, scoring eight in the bottom of the inning. The offensive explosion put Fort Mill up 12-3, which gave the Lady Jackets a comfortable lead, or so they thought.
Andrew Jackson scored six runs in the top of the sixth inning to pull within three at 12-9.
Fort Mill was able to get some of those runs back in the bottom of the sixth inning, scoring four runs on a couple of hits and walks.
At the plate, Avant went 3-5 with a home run and three RBIs. Olivia Carnes went 3-4 with two RBIs, as well for the Lady Vols.