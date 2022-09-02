EMS SERIES MORGAN COL

Morgan Foster is an emergency medical technician with Lancaster County EMS. She graduated from EMS Boot Camp in 2021.

 courtesy of

Lancaster County EMS

My name is Morgan Foster. I am originally from Indian Trail, N.C.

My parents moved to Lancaster in 2016, and I have loved every second of it. I have a son that is my heart. In November, I’ll be marrying the love of my life.

Trending Videos