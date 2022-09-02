My name is Morgan Foster. I am originally from Indian Trail, N.C.
My parents moved to Lancaster in 2016, and I have loved every second of it. I have a son that is my heart. In November, I’ll be marrying the love of my life.
My whole life I knew I wanted to be in emergency medicine. My father was a firefighter/EMT (emergency medical technician) when I was very young. I grew up listening to his stories and sat fascinated by the things he saw and did. He was basically Superman!
When I began the EMS Boot Camp, I was a single mom who had decided that I was no longer going to put my dreams aside. That was the best decision I ever made.
To me, EMS means family. Right before I was set to graduate EMS boot camp, my father and inspiration unexpectedly passed away.
That entire week, EMS showed my entire family so much love and even put together a fundraiser for us. I wasn’t even officially an EMT yet! But that didn’t matter to them because, to them, I was family. That was when I knew that Lancaster County EMS was home.
There is not a shift that goes by that I am not amazed and inspired by at least one of my coworkers. Every shift I learn something new from one of these great people and I am blessed to work alongside the best of the best.
I cannot wait to see what the future holds for me in this county. I am so thankful that God placed my family in Lancaster County and that I began this journey.