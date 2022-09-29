CITY ANNEXATION

Louis Streater, building and zoning director for the city of Lancaster, shows City Council members the “bolded” location of the tracts up for annexation along Charlotte Highway on Sept. 27.

 Gregory A. Summers/reporter

The city of Lancaster is about to grow by 126-plus acres.

Lancaster City Council unanimously approved four separate annexation requests on Tuesday, Sept. 27 that will allow homebuilder D.R. Horton to construct a 273 single-family home residential cluster subdivision along Charlotte Highway abut two miles north of the S.C. 9 Bypass.

Follow reporter Greg Summers on Twitter @GregSummersTLN or contact him at 803-339-6869.

Trending Videos