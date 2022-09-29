The city of Lancaster is about to grow by 126-plus acres.
Lancaster City Council unanimously approved four separate annexation requests on Tuesday, Sept. 27 that will allow homebuilder D.R. Horton to construct a 273 single-family home residential cluster subdivision along Charlotte Highway abut two miles north of the S.C. 9 Bypass.
The subdivision is expected to annually generate more than $675,000 in city tax revenue once the homes are built.
“We’ve waited a long time to have such willingness to annex into the city of Lancaster,” said councilwoman Jackie Harris in noting that the city must start planning for future growth. The municipality is working to hire a planner.
If the annexations pass both readings, the inclusion will allow the developer access to city water, sewer, police, fire and public works services.
“There is nowhere to go north. Everything is going to have to come south,” Harris said.
Three of the tracts in the annexation request are along the east side of U.S. 521 across from the Crow’s Nest driving range and the fourth one is the 13.5-acre Crow’s Nest property. If the city’s planning commission and board of zoning appeals approves plans for the unnamed subdivision, the three tracts on the east side of U.S. 521 will be zoned R-15 and the Crow’s Nest property will remain as commercial property.
Louis Streater, the city’s building and zoning director, said the Horton company must buy the Crow’s Nest property to make the other three tracts contiguous to the city limits and eligible for annexation.
“D.R. Horton has not yet indicated their plans for this parcel; however, they are requesting this property to be zoned B-3,” says a report to city council members.
R-15 Tradeoff
The city of Lancaster has its own zoning and the R-15 classification requires a minimum lot size of 15,000 square feet.
Right now, there are three cluster developments in the city of Lancaster; Westglen Place and Rosegate off the S.C. Bypass West corridor and Basildon subdivision off University Drive.
A cluster development allows the lots to be downsized, but the developer, Streater said, must still provide open space.
So if a developer wants to downsize to 6,000 square feet per lot, they have to make up the difference by providing 9,000 square feet per lot of open space and amenity areas within the subdivision.
“That’s what the developer intends. There are areas that cannot be developed and that is an option our ordinance allows. Of course, we have to go through some steps to get there,” Streater said in noting that the city’s planning commission and BZA must approve the plan. There would also be a public hearing before the city’s planning commission.
The lots will range in size from 5,750 square feet to 8,050 square feet, said project engineer Spencer McNabb, with open space on the south side of the eastern three tracts of property.
Right now, D.R. Horton plans to market the homes at between $300,000 and $390,000.
“We have a ‘1’ ISO rating with the city, which is the cheapest [homeowners] insurance you can pay,” said Mayor Alston DeVenny. “You can build a little more house or afford a little more house because your insurance is going to be less. We definitely have great police protection and fire protection. You will also pay cheaper water and sewer rates.”
D.R. Horton’s Troy Karski told council the company does not intend on building cookie cutter style homes that all look the same.
“We’re going to try a big variety of product,” Karski said. “No two houses next to each other or across from each other will ever be exactly the same. We want a good mix.”
DeVenny noted that the traditional established subdivision model of “a big yard and a house in the middle of the yard” has all but evaporated.
“That’s exactly right,” Karski said. “People want big houses, but they also want amenities, whether it be walking trails, a pool, or all of that. They want a community feel and a lot of people can’t maintain their own pool or the maintenance of a large yard.”
Follow reporter Greg Summers on Twitter @GregSummersTLN or contact him at 803-339-6869.