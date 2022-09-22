The Lancaster County School District recently inducted four former educators into its Hall of Fame.
Doris Hood, Dr. Joseph Keenan, David Knight and Juanita Walker were all inducted at an event held Thursday, Sept. 15, at the Lancaster High Multipurpose Building.
Superintendent Dr. Jonathan Phipps commended the inductees for the decades of work they did for students of Lancaster County.
“You planted some good seeds,” Phipps said. “I appreciate all that you stand for and all that you have done.”
Hood was with the district for 31 years at Barr Street High and Lancaster High schools as a teacher and adviser. She was a charter member of the Lancaster County First Steps program.
“I am delighted and humbled to be recognized for this honor that has been bestowed upon me,” Hood said.
Hood said it was her father who found her first job in the Lancaster city schools.
“That job changed my life,” she said.
Keenan was with the district for 34 years and was principal at Lancaster High and North Elementary schools. He was at North for five years as principal and was principal at Lancaster High for 21 years. He was also a teacher a McDonald Green Elementary during his time in the district.
Keenan’s motto was always “Is it good for students?”
When Keenan was notified that he was going to be inducted, he thought it was a joke.
“I really thought it was a joke,” he said. “I thought they must be hard up to put someone in the Hall of Fame. It is an honor. I really do appreciate it. I had the chance to work with some really great people.”
Knight worked in the district for 31 years as public information director. He also serves as an adjunct journalism professor at USC Lancaster. He taught for seven years at Spring Valley High and Dent Junior High schools in Columbia as well.
Phipps said that Knight gave him advice as a first-year teacher in 1995 that he still carries today.
“He said if you put kids first, everything else will fall into place,” Phipps said. “Twenty-eight years later, I really appreciate that advice.”
Knight said he was lucky to work with great people.
“I loved working with you,” he said. “I am a lucky person. Thank you very much for thinking about me and considering me and picking me for this honor.”
Walker was in the school district for 43 years as a guidance counselor and teacher. She taught at Oakridge Elementary, Hillside Elementary and Flat Creek Elementary. She also was a teacher and counselor at Hillside High. For 22 years, she was the district’s attendance supervisor.
Her daughter, Tommicha Walker, accepted the Hall of Fame honor for the late Walker.
“I thank you so very much from the bottom of my heart. I am eternally grateful that you would choose my mother to be inducted into the Hall of Fame,” Walker said. “She loved teaching. She loved students. She loved anyone she could help cultivate their potential to do whatever they could do in their life.”
Follow Mac Banks on Twitter @MacBanksFM or contact him at 803-339-6867.
