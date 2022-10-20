City of Lancaster voters will head to the polls Nov. 8, to choose a new mayor and three council members to the seven-member body.
The council seats are for city districts 1, 2 and 5, with seven candidates seeking four seats on Lancaster City Council. All the races are non-partisan.
Alston DeVenny faces Yokima “Yoki” Cureton in his mayoral reelection bid.
Incumbent Tomonica Marsh faces Tamecca Neely for the District 2 seat.
Political newcomer Steve Koss is challenging Hazel Taylor for District 5 seat on Lancaster City Council.
Only one council incumbent is no opposition. Longtime City Councilman Kenny Hood is the lone candidate in the District 1 race. Hood is seeking his fifth term.
“I was born and raised in the Southside community and it’s where my heart truly is,” Hood said. “What I do, it’s not for me, it’s for the people that trust me to represent them and I consider that as a blessing.”
Mayoral race
DeVenny was first elected during a special election in July 2018 to fill the remaining months of the late mayor John Howard’s term. He was subsequently elected in November 2018 to his first full term as city mayor.
The son of a pastor and schoolteacher and father of three, DeVenny, a local attorney and a former member of Lancaster County Council, said the city is moving in the right direction, with more new housing in the last two years than in the previous three decades. The city of Lancaster, he noted, is on the cusp of becoming a vibrant and growing place.
“Unemployment is the lowest that it has been in 30 years and we have just seen investment inside the city and just outside the city,” he said. “We were able to help bring in Adornus and Gallo, which is, of course, in Fort Lawn. We were a critical player because we are provided the sewer service. Gallo would not be here if were not for the work of the city of Lancaster. You have Chief Buildings, expansions at Nutramax, all of that working with our council to bring more opportunity than had been available before.”
Cureton did not respond to requests from The Lancaster News for comment via emails or voicemails.
Council District 2
Marsh is seeking her first full term on Lancaster City Council. In May, she won a special election to fill the unexpired term of former Councilman Gonzie Mackey, who stepped down in February as the District 2 representative.
“It has been a great and exciting learning experience, being able to network with others to help out our citizens,” Marsh said. “At the same time, I’ve had to learn a lot in a small amount of time.”
Marsh said she has also gained a keen appreciation for the importance of listening to District 2 residents.
“It’s a good feeling knowing they trust me to get their concerns addressed. It’s not about doing things my way, but helping out our citizens. I have really enjoyed that, just haven’t had a lot of time.”
An Air Force retiree, Neely moved back to Lancaster in 2018 after a 20-year career in the military.
Neely said she decided to run for the District 2 seat after Mackey resigned. She is at most City Council meetings and frequently speaks during citizens comments, especially on zonings and rezonings.
Several people, Neely said, approached her about running.
“My natural instinct is to serve my community and create change, whether it’s being a voice or an advocate for something not fair or equitable,” Neely said. “I try to be that voice on a consistent basis. I see this as an opportunity to do more.”
Council District 5
Political newcomer Steve Koss is challenging Hazel Taylor for the District 5 seat.
Koss is the owner of KMS Auto Repair on the S.C. 9 Bypass.
A former police officer for the cities of Rock Hill and Lancaster, he bought the business in 2006. He is also a former state constable. His wife operates a daycare facility and the Kosses are in the process of opening a second childcare center on Colonial Avenue. The facility is set to open in November.
“I have grandkids now and want to see Lancaster thrive,” he said. “We have invested a lot here. In looking at what’s coming our way down Charlotte Highway, if we aren’t properly prepared and ready for it, we’re could be behind the 8-ball just like Rock Hill and York County. I really don’t want to see that because it’s just too hard to play catch-up.”
Taylor is seeking her third term on City Council, and her second full term. She was first elected in 2016 to fill the remainder of John Howard’s term. Howard was elected to fill the unexpired mayoral term of Joe Shaw, who died in November 2015.
A retired Lancaster County employee, Taylor also served on the County Election Commission for 16 years.
“Several people have asked me to run again. I feel like there is still much work to be done,” Taylor said. “I prayed about it, asked God for a sign, got it and here I am.”
Growth and downtown revitalization
All the candidates cited growth and downtown revitalization as pressing issues that city leaders will face in the next decade.
In 2018, the city of Lancaster paid a consultant $170,000 to develop an in-depth downtown revitalization plan. When county voters passed a new capital projects sales tax plan in 2020, $1.5 million was included to help pay for Gay Street Commons, a streetscape, sidewalk and road improvements along the 100 block of West Gay Street.
Voters also set aside $1 million of capital project sales tax proceeds to help fund a portion of the cost of build a new health education facility downtown as an expansion of the existing USC Lancaster nursing program.
“We’ve got to do all we can to make our downtown more beautiful and attractive, but there is only so much we have to the power to do,” Hood said.
While the revitalization plan hasn’t gone anywhere, DeVenny noted that there are several new businesses in the downtown business district, with more in the works.
Amenities such as the Cultural Arts Center on Gay Street, the Lindsay Pettus Greenway and the just-announced Mural Court on Dunlap Street are all integral parts of revitalization.
“A piece of all of it is having private property owners downtown buying into a vision that will contribute to our community,” DeVenny said. “We’ve seen millions of dollars in investment in the city of Lancaster in last four years.”
When it comes to future growth, DeVenny said the city of Lancaster’s wastewater treatment plant has become its greatest asset.
“This council had to spend millions of dollars on sewer improvements through all parts of the community, from Erwin Farm and the entire east side, to make that happen,” he said. “Now we are working on the Camp Creek basin and there is certainly the stuff coming in from the north that has become a driver of growth and development. That has been a very important part.”
Neely noted that the city must have a vision of where growth will lead. This first step, she said, is for city leaders to develop a strong, proactive comprehensive plan to use as a guide.
“When you do that, you are creating that vision that moves the city forward. If the city can properly do that by working with the county and agencies within the community, we will be able to address a lot of the concerns when it comes to revitalizing downtown Lancaster, as well as creating jobs and addressing schools and public and community safety,” Neely said. “The only way we can that is to have a plan.”
Marsh noted the city leaders must work together to address growth and come up with a cohesive approach to get downtown property owners engaged in the city’s revitalization plans.
“You have gotta stay on your P’s and Q’s,” she said. “You’ve got to network with people inside and outside of Lancaster and still stay within your community to get their input and eyesight. We are way behind and can’t continue to dwell on the past. We’ve got to move the city forward. It’s going to be a lot of work and a lot of changes to help us grow.”
Koss noted that city leaders must stay focused on infrastructure and services to adequately address growth.
“The tax base is great and having new areas come in through annexations is good because we need that kind of growth,” he said.
“But we also need developers to assist with the infrastructure as they are bring development here. We are going to need more fire stations built, more police on the street, staffing and everything. We have to make sure that the financial burden of providing services just isn’t on the taxpayers. There is no reason we can’t have the developers help,” Koss said. “We have to work in partnerships that benefits everyone in all areas of the city where things need to be done.”
Taylor is tired of all the talk and is ready to take action. She said city leaders have been too passive for too long in the approach to address future growth.
“It’s coming so quickly,” she said. “Everybody is happy to see it, but there is much to do. The issue is some just want to talk about growth, instead of knuckling down to do something about it. It’s the same way with downtown revitalization. It’s time to quit talking. We’ve got to take the steps to move us forward.”