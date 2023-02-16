Yet another lawsuit has been filed against New-Indy Catawba, LLC, in regards to alleged water-related issues the brown paper mill created.
The suit, the fourth one against New-Indy, alleged the mill, located between Van Wyck and Rock Hill off S.C. 5, is discharging pollutants into the Catawba River from its sludge and wastewater impounds without a required discharged permit, in violation of the Clean Water Act.
It also says the mill’s unlined and leading sludge lagoons, wastewater holding ponds and other solid waste disposal area constitutes “open dumping,” which is prohibited under the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act.
The latest suit was filed Monday, Feb. 13, in U.S. District Court in Rock Hill, the same day a group of lawyers in the class-action suit against New-Indy held a public meeting in Indian Land about the case.
This latest suit is filed by six people and was first considered last October. One of the plaintiffs in this suit is former State House Rep. Mandy Powers Norrell. She is one of the six people in the lawsuit who use the river for recreational use.
Some of those have now claimed they don’t use the river or access it anymore because of the mill. “To the extent they have ceased river activities they once enjoyed,” the suit states.
The mill is located within a surface water protection area for the Chester metropolitan district, whose intake is about 9 miles downstream from the mill. The mill itself sits on 1,800 acres on the west bank of the Catawba River. Four of the mill’s lagoons, basins and holding ponds for processing water and sludge are adjacent to the river, along 2.6 miles of river frontage.
A 30-mile section of the Catawba River, including the portion flowing past the mill, has been designated as a scenic river under state law.
The latest suit also states that any discharged from the mill has the potential to affect the Carolina heelsplitter, an endangered mussel in Waxhaw Creek, a tributary that enters the river about 3.5 miles below the wastewater discharge point.
New-Indy operates under a National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System wastewater discharge permit initially issued by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control in 2009, when the mill was under previous ownership.
Once New-Indy bought the mill, the permit transferred to them in 2019, but mill hasn’t taken any additional steps to obtain a permit for the groundwater discharges from the lagoons, holding ponds and other areas of contamination, according to the suit.
Riverkeeper concerns
Catawba Riverkeeper Brandon Jones said there are ways to make sure that contaminants don’t leak into the Catawba River from these ponds and lagoons. Jones said they could line the holding ponds and lagoons, or even put up walls to prevent anything from reaching the river.
“There are ways to do it and it's been done,” he said.
Jones said that is nothing to stop a heavy amount of these items from getting into the Catawba River should there be a natural disaster that allowed the ponds to be breached.
“If there were to be a hurricane or something, it would be catastrophic,” Jones said.
Sediment and groundwater samples collected from the banks of the Catawba River adjacent to the wastewater holding lagoon and sludge lagoons indicate that dioxin and cobalt levels were elevated, relative to upstream locations, according to Dr. Harvey Cohen, a state registered geologist. Some of those concentrations were nine times higher in certain places for dioxin and 20 times higher for cobalt.
“According to experts consulted by plaintiffs, there is strong evidence that hazardous and solid wastes generated, stored, and/or disposed of from surface activities at the New-Indy mill have and will continue to be present in soils and groundwater compounds in excess of relevant environmental screening levels, therefore causing and threatening damage and injury to the person and property of third parties continuously and progressively as a result of historic operations by the mill,” the suit stated.