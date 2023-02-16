Yet another lawsuit has been filed against New-Indy Catawba, LLC, in regards to alleged water-related issues the brown paper mill created.

The suit, the fourth one against New-Indy, alleged the mill, located between Van Wyck and Rock Hill off S.C. 5, is discharging pollutants into the Catawba River from its sludge and wastewater impounds without a required discharged permit, in violation of the Clean Water Act.

