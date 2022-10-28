Frances M. Cauthen, 80, passed away Oct. 22, 2022, at MUSC Health — Lancaster.
She was born Feb. 2, 1942, in Kershaw to the late Lola Kirkland And Rayford Johnson.
Frances is survived by her husband, Joe Lewis Cauthen; and her three children, Ray Cauthen, Henry Cauthen and Maurice Cauthen, whom she cherished dearly.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct, 29, at Kirkland- McCray Funeral Home in Kershaw.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, at Mouunt Zion Baptist Church in Kershaw, with burial following at Highland Heights Cemetery.
Final arrangements are entrusted to Kirkland-McCray Funeral Home — Kershaw.