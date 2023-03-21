LANCASTER — Ms. Frances Madeline Belk, 93, passed away Saturday, March 18, 2023.
She was born Sept. 13, 1929, in Lancaster, a daughter of Manly Belk and Mable Threat Belk. Ms. Belk was a lifelong member of her beloved Hopewell United Methodist Church, where she served in numerous capacities over the years, including 28 years as treasurer, United Methodist Youth Fellowship counselor, chair of the United Methodist Women, and member of the church choir.
She graduated from Buford High School as valedictorian and went on to complete business school in Charlotte. A dedicated supporter of public education, she spent most of her professional life in the accounting department of the Lancaster County School District, where she was a respected and highly sought-after resource, and in her retirement was an active member of the Retired Educators Association.
Madeline Belk lived a full and happy life, traveling widely with her sister and close friends on trips across the country and enjoying many hobbies. She was a lover of the outdoors, an avid gardener, a supporter of the arts, and a loving owner of many cherished pets over her decades. She was also a prolific donor and volunteer to many local and national charities and local schools, and spent almost 30 years delivering Meals on Wheels.
A surrogate mother and grandmother to her nieces, nephews and many cousins, she loved spending time with her family baking pies, fishing in the pond, attending concerts, riding bikes, playing card games and Chinese checkers, hiking in creeks, picking wild berries, attending hockey and baseball games, playing croquet and badminton, and joyfully diving into piles of leaves.
With never an unkind word for anyone, she led her life with true Christian kindness, a modest grace, and a remarkably sharp wit and dry sense of humor. Her light and love will be terribly missed.
Ms. Belk is survived by a sister, Peggy Joyce Belk of Lancaster; a niece, Pamela Belk Rogers of Lancaster; a great nephew, Jordan Rogers of Raleigh; a nephew, Paul Hayes Belk of Lancaster; great-nephews, Bryce Belk and Lawson Belk of Lancaster; and cousins, Barbara (Avery) Dickson of Cheraw, Emerson (Dottie) Couch and Robert (Donna) Couch of Lancaster.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Paul Manly Belk; and a great-nephew, Devitt Rogers Jr.
A service to celebrate her life will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, at Hopewell United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Renee Garrison officiating. A private committal will be held immediately after, with the family receiving friends and loved ones in the Hopewell fellowship hall afterward.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hopewell UMC and the United Methodist Committee on Relief.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Ms. Belk.