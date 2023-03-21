LANCASTER — Ms. Frances Madeline Belk, 93, passed away Saturday, March 18, 2023.

She was born Sept. 13, 1929, in Lancaster, a daughter of Manly Belk and Mable Threat Belk. Ms. Belk was a lifelong member of her beloved Hopewell United Methodist Church, where she served in numerous capacities over the years, including 28 years as treasurer, United Methodist Youth Fellowship counselor, chair of the United Methodist Women, and member of the church choir.

