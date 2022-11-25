Frank Junior Buchannon, 83, died Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022.
Funeral Service was Tuesday, Nov. 22, at Crawford Funeral Home. Burial at Lancaster Memorial Park. Viewing was Nov. 21.
Frank Junior Buchannon, son of the late Jadie Buchanon and late Wilma Hood Buchanon, was born April 13, 1939 in Monroe, N.C.
Survivors include his daughters, Annette Buchanon, Kathy McIlwain, Maxine Garris all of Lancaster, Sheri Cunningham of Detroit, MI; sons, Frank Wayne Buchanon of Monroe, Dale Junior Buchanon of Lancaster, Bernard Buchanon of Lancaster, Patrick Cunningham of Detroit; sisters-in-law, Delores Buchanon and Nicky McIlwain; twelve grandchildren, nineteen great-grandchildren, two great great-grandchildren.
Condolences to crawfh@comporium.net