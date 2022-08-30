The Corporation for a Skilled Workforce has named Kysha Frazier of Indian Land as its new president and CEO, effective Jan. 1, 2023.
CSW President and CEO Larry Good has announced he will retire, effective Dec. 31, after 32 years of leading the organization.
“I speak for workforce professionals everywhere in saying that Larry is a leader among leaders, and we will miss his voice and his passion greatly,” said Roderick Nunn, chairman of the CSW board.
“Kysha has a special way of building high-performance teams internally and externally to get desirable results on time, and on budget. That’s what we want and that’s what our stakeholders want,” Nunn said.
“I cannot think of a more qualified executive to assume the role of president and CEO of this great organization and lead us through the next part of the journey.”
After co-founding CSW in 1991, Good was the organization’s CEO for its first 14 years of operation. He moved into serving as board chair and senior fellow for several years before returning to the CEO role in October 2019. Good has led CSW to become a high-impact systems change organization that has worked in all 50 states with policy makers and practitioners to create innovative workforce strategies and solutions.
Good helped create CSW’s vision — a society in which every person is able to earn a family-sustaining income, achieve upward mobility and adapt to the future — and has led major initiatives aimed at realizing that ideal. Since returning to the CEO role in late 2019, Good led CSW in rethinking its work and internal systems, resulting in a refreshed strategy for impact now being implemented.
A key part of that strategy involved promoting Frazier, a 14-year veteran at CSW, to the role of vice president — policy and strategy.
“Kysha became my partner in leading a new road of reimagining CSW, and her work in organization building and strategy development have positioned CSW to be a strong and important organization for years to come,” Good said. “She’s the perfect choice to lead CSW to realize its potential moving forward.”
Frazier has already achieved a great deal of success in her role as vice president, helping to advance CSW’s long-standing commitment to diversity as an organizational value and positioning racial equity and inclusion as a central component of CSW’s external work with clients and partners. Her hard work is responsible for building a highly talented team that has developed a healthy range of meaningful work able to support the organization’s sustainability.
Using her 20-plus years of collective experience in workforce, education and the private sector, she intends to initiate new levels of growth and agility, allowing CSW to tap into issues that are most pressing right now with partners and in communities and regions across the country.
Good and Frazier are spending the remainder of 2022 working together to support a smooth transition between leaders.
Frazier, who has lived in Indian Land since 2008, owns a gourmet popcorn business in Indian land and Charlotte. She is on the Marvin Community Development Service Corp. nonprofit board and is interested in serving with morel local nonprofits.