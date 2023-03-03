Fred Donald Ingram, born Jan. 22, 1964, died on Feb. 13, 2023.
Fred Donald Ingram, born Jan. 22, 1964, died on Feb. 13, 2023.
Mr. Ingram previously resided in Lancaster and attended Buford High School.
Mr. Ingram is survived by sons, Shawn Thomas Ingram (Jamie) and Joshua Francis Ingram (Alexus) and granddaughter Isla Ingram, Jeremy Shane Ingram (Sandy) and grandsons, Lee Ingram, Bentlee Ingram and Levi Ingram and granddaughter, Lilee Ingram; brothers, David Ingram (Joanne) and Ronnie Ingram (Wanda) and nephews, Brett Ingram and family and Ryan Ingram and family; sister, Connie Ingram (fiance, Carl Vargo), and niece, Amber Snipes and family, and nephew, Lathan Snipes and family; baby sister, Wendy Ingram Sciaino (Michael) and nephew Russell Deese and family, and nephew, Bowan Deese.
Mr. Ingram is predeceased by his mother, Frances Alma Oldham Ingram and father, John Henry “Fred” Ingram.
No service is planned at this time. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date.