Fred Earl Orr, late of South Coogee, Australia, died on Oct. 20, 2022.

He was the loving husband of Rachel and father of Matthew, Vanessa and Katharine. He was a beloved brother of Sandy Orr Stoddart and Molly Orr Alcott. An adored granddad of Brooke, Joshua and Kalani. Fred will be sadly missed by his many family and friends.

