Fred Earl Orr, late of South Coogee, Australia, died on Oct. 20, 2022.
He was the loving husband of Rachel and father of Matthew, Vanessa and Katharine. He was a beloved brother of Sandy Orr Stoddart and Molly Orr Alcott. An adored granddad of Brooke, Joshua and Kalani. Fred will be sadly missed by his many family and friends.
Family and friends of Fred are invited to attend his funeral service to be held at St. Jude’s Anglican Church, 106 Avoca St., Randwick, Australia, at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11. At the conclusion of the service, Fred will be take to the adjacent St. Jude’s Cemetery, where he will be laid to rest.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Fred to W.I.R.E.S (www.wires.org.au).