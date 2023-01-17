LANCASTER — Fred Henry Shute passed away peacefully in his home on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Macon, Ga., on March 13, 1945, Henry graduated from Lancaster High School in 1964 and served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War.
He received his auto body certificate from Clemson University and worked at the Lancaster County Vocational School as its first auto body and fender instructor from 1975 until his retirement in 1997. A hard worker his entire life, he also owned and operated Shute’s Body Shop for 31 years. He was very proud that two of his students won the state championship for auto body and dender during his instructional career and that many of his students became body men and owners of body shops in and around Lancaster.
He was a faithful member of Elgin Baptist Church for fifty years. He served as a deacon and on many church committees. He has been a member of St. Luke UMC in recent years. Henry loved helping others.
He was an avid fisherman, hunter, golfer, scuba diver, builder and arrowhead and artifact collector. He loved volunteering at the USC Lancaster Native American Studies Center archaeological lab in Lancaster and was the first volunteer in the lab after the NASC opened in 2012. He was the recipient of the Archaeologist of the Year Award from the Archaeological Society of South Carolina in 2014. He is the proud namesake of the Fred “Henry” Shute Archaeological Endowment Fund at the University of South Carolina. The endowment will be bequeathed in perpetuity.
Henry was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Fred Gaston Huckabee and Margaret Marshall Huckabee; his paternal grandparents, William Marion Preston Shute and Molly Knight Shute; his father, Henry Blakeney Shute, and mother, Freddie Fayerene Huckabee Shute; his sister, Lynne Shute Payne; his nephews, Charles Shute and Travis Gay; and his brothers-in-law, Frankie Horton and Dale Payne.
Henry is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Carol Baker Shute and their two children, Dr. Alicia Shute Reams (Glenn) and Fred Henry (Hal) Shute II (Heidi), all of Fort Mill. He doted on his three grandchildren, Caroline Reams, Hallie and Harrison Shute. He is survived by his siblings, Blakie Shute (Dianne), Deborah Shute Crenshaw (Johnny), Paulette Shute Parker (Johnny), Sherry Shute Montanino, Richard Shute, Vickie Shute Carnes, Elaine Shute Horton, Sara Shute Crowe (Ian), Marion Shute, Billy Shute, Mark Shute (Christy); and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to send a special thank you to four loving caregivers who assisted Henry until his passing — Dianne Steward, Veda Harris, Flo Taylor and Kay Blalock.
The memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, at St. Luke United Methodist Church. The service will be officiated by the Revs. Bill McCown and Barry Allen.
Visitation will be at the church before the service at 2 p.m. and at other times at the home. Graveside will be at the columbarium at St. Luke UMC.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Fred “Henry” Shute Archeological Lab Fund at USCL, attn. Shana Dry, Native American Studies Center, P.O. Box 889, Lancaster, SC 29721; or St. Luke UMC, 128 Providence Road, Lancaster, SC 29720.
An online guest register is available for condolences on the obituaries page at www.burgessfunerals.com.
Burgess Funeral Home and Crematory of Lancaster is caring for the family of Mr. Henry Shute.