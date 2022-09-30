As predicted, Ian made landfall about 2:05 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, near Georgetown as a Category 1 storm.
Pounding rains and destructive 85-mph winds are already toppling trees and pulling down power lines.
Ian also produced a 4-foot storm surge in Myrtle Beach and flash flooding along the coast, making many roads impassable.
Gov. Henry McMaster said at a statewide briefing Friday that he has been in contact with the mayors of some coastal towns and cities and “they are well prepared.”
Ian is the first hurricane to strike the Palmetto State since Matthew in 2016.
While “life-threatening conditions,” such as high winds, surging tides and flooding had been reported, McMaster was grateful that no deaths had been attributed to the storm so far.
“This is not as bad as it could’ve been. A lot of prayers have been answered, but I would ask people don’t quit [praying] yet,” McMaster said. “It’s still coming; we are not out of the woods.”
National Weather Service meteorologist John Quagliariello said Friday afternoon the hardest-hit areas include McClellanville, Georgetown, DeBordieu Colony, Pawleys Island, Garden City, Litchfield and Cherry Grove.
Overtaken by powerful waves, a pier on Pawleys Island collapsed and is “floating south,” according to a report from the Pawleys Island Police Department.
Power outages
Hurricane Ian is currently moving north at 15 mph and is expected to weaken rapidly as it dumps torrential rains in portions of the state before dissipating over western North Carolina or Virginia late Saturday, Oct. 1.
Nanette Edwards with the state’s Office of Regulatory Staff reported Friday that at least 69,000 South Carolinians were without power and that number is expected to climb as Ian chugs across the Pee Dee.
At 2:30 p.m. Friday, Duke Energy was reporting three power outages in the Buford community and almost 250 outages in the Dekalb community just over the Kershaw County line.
No outages had been reported by either York Electric Cooperative or Lynches River Electrical Cooperative.
“As we all know, the main concern over the next 24 hours is heavy wind and rain, which can lead to power outages, damage to infrastructure, and generally unsafe conditions,” said Duke Energy District Manager Tyson Blanton. “We are expecting conditions to continue to deteriorate overnight, but hope to have a good understanding of the impacts by early Saturday morning.”
Duke Energy customers can report outages by calling 1-800-228-8485. York Electric Cooperative customers can report outages by calling 1-866-374-1234. Lynches River Electric Cooperative customers can report outages by calling 1-843-675-5732.
Friday evening
Coastal areas will be buffeted by high winds and storm surges for the remainder of Friday, while areas inland will deal with tropical storm-force winds and pounding rains.
Quagliariello warned that winds gust of 80 to 90 mph will occur Friday night in coastal areas, with gusts in the 50-70 mph range as Ian moves inland.
A tropical storm warning remains in place for Lancaster County and the most recent weather forecast indicates more than 3 inches of pelting rainfall and wind gusts of up to 30 mph through 8 a.m. Saturday.
Some areas of Buford and Kershaw have already been drenched with 2 inches of rain since midnight Thursday.
“People just need to use caution,” Quagliariello said. “I think overall, we will see conditions rapidly improve once we get into tonight and the wind starts to diminish.”