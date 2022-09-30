09-30-22 IAN FRIDAY UPDATE satellite image

This satellite image of Hurricane Ian was taken at 1:50 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30.

 courtesy of NOAA

As predicted, Ian made landfall about 2:05 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, near Georgetown as a Category 1 storm.

Pounding rains and destructive 85-mph winds are already toppling trees and pulling down power lines.

Follow reporter Greg Summers on Twitter @GregSummersTLN or contact him at 803-339-6869.

