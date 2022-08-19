Indian Land 25, Nation Ford 8 Final
Buford 41, Blacksburg 6 Final
Lancaster 18, Chester 7
(Game suspended in the third quarter. To be finished Saturday at noon.)
Andrew Jackson doesn't open the season until Aug. 26.
Follow Mac Banks on Twitter @MacBanksFM or contact him at 803-339-6867.
