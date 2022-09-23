Lancaster County high school football scores from Friday, Sept. 23, 2022:
Parkwood 31, Indian Land 28 Final
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Lancaster County high school football scores from Friday, Sept. 23, 2022:
Parkwood 31, Indian Land 28 Final
Buford 23, Cross 14 Final
Andrew Jackson 28, Lewisville 20 Final
White Knoll 48, Lancaster 7 Final
Follow Mac Banks on Twitter @MacBanksFM or contact him at 803-339-6867.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.