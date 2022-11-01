Brian Fulk has been named Lancaster County’s new economic development department director.
Fulk started last month. He has worked in economic development in agencies across the globe and nation, including senior vice president of business development for the Greater Richmond Partnership Inc. in Richmond, Va.
“Lancaster County has a lot of assets to attract new businesses and support the expansion of existing businesses,” he said. “I look forward to building on the county’s past successes in economic development and making the county an enhanced hub of job creation and economic activity.”
An experienced bank executive for more than three decades, Fulk has an extensive background in economic development. He most recently ran a private consulting agency, The Fulk Group, also based in the Richmond area. The company specialized in strategic planning, marketing development and networking on a global scale.
At the Greater Richmond Partnership, Fulk managed a team of professional economic development officers responsible for a 400-plus portfolio of prospects.
The partnership represented the city of Richmond and the counties of Henrico, Hanover and Chesterfield in economic development matters. Fulk’s team exceeded all annual goals for new prospects added and new prospect site visits to the region.
During fiscal 2017, more than 60 foreign and domestic prospect companies visited and evaluated the Greater Richmond region as a business location.
A hands-on manager, Fulk personally led numerous successful domestic and international marketing missions that included companies based in Brazil, China, Italy, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom.
In 2017, Fulk also led or assisted more than 15 companies moving to the Richmond area, which resulted in creating 1,200 new jobs and $300 million in economic development.
Lancaster County Administrator Dennis Marstall said he expects nothing but great things from Fulk.
“I look forward to deploying Brian’s background and skill set in international recruitment and economic development as we develop a robust and aggressive program to recruit new businesses and support existing companies,” Marstall said.
Fulk replaces Jamie Gilbert, who resigned in May as the county’s economic development department director to become the economic development director for the Oconee Economic Alliance in the western part of the state.