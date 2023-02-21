Brian Fulk sees a lot of potential for Lancaster County and is looking forward to building on the considerable success the county already has seen in recent years as one of the fastest-growing areas in South Carolina.

Fulk took the reins as the county’s economic development director in October, bringing with him more than three decades of international and domestic trade and business development experience. He’s relocated from Richmond, Va., where he was principal consultant for The Fulk Group, specializing in economic development and trade finance advising.

Reprinted with permission from Compass, the S.C. I-77 Alliance newsletter

