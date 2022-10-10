Lancaster Motor Co. has started a Go Fund Me account for an employee who lost a child in a traffic accident last month.
The Go Fund Me is for Courtney Scott, mother of Cindy Leah Burns, 15, who was hit by a truck Sept. 28 on S.C. 9 near the Lucky 99 convenience store.
The original goal was to raise $10,000 for Scott, who works at Lancaster Motor Co., but has since been raised to $15,000.
“The goal is to raise as much money as possible for the family,” said Spencer Evans, internet director for Lancaster Motor Co. “We felt like we had to do something. What happened was a tragedy. We wanted to do whatever we could to help the family.”
Burns was a sophomore at Buford High School at the time of the accident.