KERSHAW — The clock in downtown Kershaw will no longer display the correct time just twice a day.
The town has received $13,900 in donations to repair the pedestal clock, which is at the corner of Hampton and Marion streets.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
KERSHAW — The clock in downtown Kershaw will no longer display the correct time just twice a day.
The town has received $13,900 in donations to repair the pedestal clock, which is at the corner of Hampton and Marion streets.
Almost $12,000 was needed to pay for repairs and the amount raised will not only fix it, but allow it to be repainted, said Kershaw Town Administrator Ryan McLemore.
“We have raised all the funds necessary to have the clock repaired,” he said at the Oct. 17 meeting of Kershaw Town Council. “We raised more than we asked for. Folks really came out and supported us to get it fixed.”
One of the donations is a mammoth and unexpected $10,000 contribution from the congregation of the Frontline Biker Church that stunned town leaders.
“What they did, they did from the heart,” said Kershaw Mayor Mark Dorman. “And that’s just awesome.”
Frontline Pastor Kenny “Cotton” Pate preferred that the church’s decision to help pay for repairs not be publicized, but acknowledged that it was hard for the contribution to stay out of the news. The Frontline Church family, he noted, simply wanted to give back to the community out of gratitude.
“God did that,” Pate said of the church’s donation. “All the benefits and fundraisers we do down here, if it wasn’t for Kershaw, we couldn’t do it. God said give back to the town.”
The other donors are: The Stevens Foundation, $3,000; First Palmetto Bank, $500; Shelia Hinson, $100; Bob Davis, $100; William Jackson, $100; and Eddie and Linda White, $100.
McLemore said First Citizens Bank also gave the town a commitment of $800, which raises the total to $14,700.
In August, Dorman appointed council members Danny Williams and Bobbie Faulkenberry to serve on a Clock Fundraising Committee with McLemore.
The goal was to try to raise 75% of the money needed to repair the clock through fundraising, so taxpayer dollars would not have to be used.
Council approved a motion to abolish the committee at the Oct. 17 meeting and directed McLemore to move forward on getting the repairs made.
“That clock has been a part of downtown Kershaw for several years,” Dorman said.
The clock was installed at a cost of about $15,000, but only had a four-year warranty. It has been broken since 2011. To further complicate the situation, the company the town purchased it from — The Fancy Clock Co. — is no longer in business, leaving many towns stuck with broken clocks, including nearby Pageland.
“I had a lot of citizens come to me and express their concerns about it not working,” Dorman said. “If it’s going to be there, what’s the harm in it working?”
The Massachusetts-based Electric Time Co. fixed the Pageland clock and will repair the one in Kershaw.
“It’s going to look brand new. I think it’s going to really be a new staple attraction in the downtown area, really nice, and lighted up at night to add to the sparkle that is already there,” McLemore said.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.