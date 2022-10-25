LANNWS-10-26-22 KERSHAW CLOCK MONEY 1

The clock in downtown Kershaw is at the intersection of Hampton and Marion streets. Installed in 2006, it hasn’t worked since 2011.

 Supplied

KERSHAW — The clock in downtown Kershaw will no longer display the correct time just twice a day.

The town has received $13,900 in donations to repair the pedestal clock, which is at the corner of Hampton and Marion streets.

Trending Videos