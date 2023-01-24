Gail Hinson Broome of Kershaw, 77, loving wife of the late Jerry H. Broome, passed away Friday evening, Jan. 20, 2023, at the Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House in Rock Hill.

Born in Kershaw, she was a daughter of the late Ira Boyd Hinson and Annie Ruth Hammond Hinson. Mrs. Broome had served as branch manager for Founder’s Federal Credit Union at the Kershaw, Springdale and McBee offices. She enjoyed playing the piano, singing and dancing. She also loved to travel and spend time at the beach.

Trending Videos