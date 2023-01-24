Gail Hinson Broome of Kershaw, 77, loving wife of the late Jerry H. Broome, passed away Friday evening, Jan. 20, 2023, at the Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House in Rock Hill.
Born in Kershaw, she was a daughter of the late Ira Boyd Hinson and Annie Ruth Hammond Hinson. Mrs. Broome had served as branch manager for Founder’s Federal Credit Union at the Kershaw, Springdale and McBee offices. She enjoyed playing the piano, singing and dancing. She also loved to travel and spend time at the beach.
She is survived by her daughter, Annette Broome of Mooresville, N.C., her son, Russell Broome and his wife, Joy, of Rock Hill; two granddaughters, Amber Williams and her husband, Bryan, and Hayley Broome; two great-grandsons, Ethan Williams and Owen Williams; and a brother, Wayne Hinson and his wife, Trish, of Kershaw.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Kathy Phillips.
A graveside inurnment service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, in Midway Baptist Church Cemetery. The Revs. Todd Montgomery and Mike Hammond will officiate.
The family will greet friends following the service in the church fellowship hall.
In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances in memory of Mrs. Broome may be made to the Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House, P.O. Box 993, Rock Hill, SC 29731.
Arrangements are under the care of Baker Funeral Home in Kershaw.