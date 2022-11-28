One play that epitomized the University of South Carolina’s gritty effort in the Gamecocks’ 31-30 upset win over seventh-ranked Clemson came on USC’s next-to-last snap.
It generated no points, but was so poignant to the Gamecocks’ landmark win Saturday, Nov. 26, in Clemson’s Death Valley.
South Carolina, with a third-and-four at the Clemson 39, needed to keep possession to maintain game control.
Gamecocks quarterback Spencer Rattler, one of a host of USC heroes that day, flipped a wide receiver screen out to top target Antwane “Juice” Wells.
A determined Wells, a thorn in the Tigers’ paw all day, took the short pass and broke two tackles on the way to the game-deciding 5-yard gain and first down.
Wells’ effort, much like his never-say-die USC team, showed he wasn’t going to be denied.
“We were the feel-good story in college football last week (after USC’s resounding 63-38 win over No. 5 Tennessee),” said USC coach Shane Beamer. “But nobody thought we were good enough to win this game. We were the team that just kind of caught lightning in a bottle last week, and ‘no way they can come back and do it again.’ ”
Early on, it looked like the Gamecocks wouldn’t.
Clemson bolted to a 14-0 lead, highlighted by a Jeremiah Trotter Jr. pick six, often an early knockout punch in an emotional rivalry clash.
The Gamecocks were rattled, but as Beamer noted, they “didn’t flinch.”
USC struck back, with Rattler steadily guiding his upstart team back into the game.
The turning point came after Clemson registered a safety for a 16-7 lead when Rattler grounded the ball in his end zone.
Clemson, with the momentum solidly with the orange and a chance for more points, got the ball back after the defense delivered two points.
On the ensuing punt, the Tigers, who were hampered by special teams turnovers, fumbled on a trick play and USC came back to slice the Clemson lead to 16-14 on a Rattler 4-yard touchdown scamper.
The Tigers answered for a 23-14 halftime lead.
Clemson, in the second half, held a nine-point edge, 30-21, but again the plucky Gamecocks showed their resiliency with 10 unanswered points behind an efficient offense and stifling defense, which allowed Clemson just 86 total yards in the second half, 15 on its final three possessions.
“The fight in this team is special,” Beamer said.
Rattler was special, too, throwing for 360 yards and two touchdowns, both to Wells, who had nine catches for 131 yards.
The Gamecocks, usually on the bad side of the Palmetto Bowl rivalry, finally can crow. USC snapped a seven-game skid to the Tigers and in doing so halted Clemson’s 40-game home winning streak.
The loss knocked the Tigers, double-digit favorites going into the USC game, out of the College Football Playoff.
USC, with its trouncing of Tennessee the week prior, did the same to the Volunteers’ national title hopes.
In 115 years of college football, South Carolina knocked off top 10 teams on consecutive Saturdays for the first time ever with the wins over Tennessee and Clemson.
“There are a lot of things that are demoralizing when you don’t win,” said Clemson coach Dabo Swinney. “Bottom line, South Carolina played better.”
Beamer said the Gamecocks had to play well.
“He (Swinney) got our very best because they force you to give your very best,” Beamer said. “They know how to win football games. No matter how bad things may look for them, or adversity they face during the game, they always expect to win the football game. And that’s a sign of a championship program and championship team.”
Seems the Gamecocks, subdued by the Tigers’ recent dominance, are catching on.
Beamer maintained in the aftermath of the USC win, “we’re a good football team.”
The Gamecocks, with their undying will to win, showed it Saturday and left their garnet and black mark.