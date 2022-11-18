R. Douglas and Harriet Hough Gardner, of Surfside Beach, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Nov. 17, 2022.
Their children are Mark Gardner and his wife, Susan, of Lancaster and Stephen Gardner and his wife, Stacey, of Blythewood.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
R. Douglas and Harriet Hough Gardner, of Surfside Beach, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Nov. 17, 2022.
Their children are Mark Gardner and his wife, Susan, of Lancaster and Stephen Gardner and his wife, Stacey, of Blythewood.
The couple was married Nov. 17, 1962, at Grace Presbyterian Church in Lancaster.
He is a U.S. Army retired brigadier general. She is a retired staff accountant for Joslyn Clark Controls.