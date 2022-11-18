LANNWS-11-19-22 GARDNER ANNIVERSARY R. Douglas and Harriett Gardner

R. Douglas and Harriett Gardner

 supplied

R. Douglas and Harriet Hough Gardner, of Surfside Beach, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Nov. 17, 2022.

Their children are Mark Gardner and his wife, Susan, of Lancaster and Stephen Gardner and his wife, Stacey, of Blythewood.

Trending Videos