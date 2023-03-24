Garnzell Cunningham, 97, died Sunday, March 19, 2023.
Garnzell Cunningham, 97, died Sunday, March 19, 2023.
A son of the late Henry Cunningham and the late Myra Brace Cunningham, he was born March 22, 1925, in Lancaster.
His funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 25, with a graveside service at Carolina Biblical Garden, 5710 Riverdale Drive, James Town, N.C.
Survivors include one son, James Leach; and a host of nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Crawford Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be sent to crawfh@comporium.net.