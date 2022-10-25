LANCASTER — The Rev. Gary Dean McInvaille, 76, passed away Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022.
He was born Aug. 25, 1946, a son of the late Dorsey McInvaille and Loretta Pate McInvaille. Rev. McInvaille was a founding member and pastor of Grace Freewill Baptist Church. He loved his Lord and Savior, and his greatest desire was to see souls saved and preach God’s word. Family was important to him, and he loved them all dearly, especially his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The Rev. McInvaille is survived by his two daughters, Patty Harper (Marty) and Tammy Dunlap; wife, Sabrina McInvaille; three grandchildren, Justin Harper (Christina), Amber Rogers (Nathan) and Lucas Dunlap; two great-grandchildren, Pazlie Rogers and Olivia Rogers, and an expected great-grandchild in February, Attie Rose Harper; a sister, Jeanette Taylor; many nieces and nephews; and a close friend, Clinton Watts.
The Rev. McInvaille was preceded in death by his son, Bobby Dean McInvaille; his parents; two brothers, Clayton “Grafton” McInvaille and Colon McInvaille; three sisters, Norma Jean Baker, Annette Belk and Ruth Cook; and a close friend, Frank Case.
The celebration of life service for the Rev. McInvaille will be 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, at Grace Freewill Baptist Church, officiated by the Revs. Danny Johnson and Roger Anders and speaker, Clinton Watts. Burial will follow at Lancaster Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., an hour prior to the service, in the church sanctuary.
For those who wish, memorials may be made to Grace Freewill Baptist Church, 1616 Alpha Road, Lancaster, SC 29720.
Burgess Funeral Home and Crematory of Lancaster is caring for the family of the Rev. Gary McInvaille.