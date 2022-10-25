LANCASTER — The Rev. Gary Dean McInvaille, 76, passed away Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022.

He was born Aug. 25, 1946, a son of the late Dorsey McInvaille and Loretta Pate McInvaille. Rev. McInvaille was a founding member and pastor of Grace Freewill Baptist Church. He loved his Lord and Savior, and his greatest desire was to see souls saved and preach God’s word. Family was important to him, and he loved them all dearly, especially his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Trending Videos