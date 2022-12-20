LANCASTER — Mrs. Geralyn Barfield Ghent, 93, passed away Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022.
She was born Oct. 31, 1929, a daughter of the late Harvey Barfield and Hortense Threatt Barfield. She was the wife of the late John W. Ghent Jr. Mrs. Ghent enjoyed watching birds and working in her yard. She was of the Baptist faith.
Mrs. Ghent was the last surviving member of her family. She was preceded in death by her husband, John W. Ghent Jr.; her son, John W. Ghent III; her parents; and her sister, Doris Burns.
The celebration of life graveside service for Mrs. Ghent will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, at Lancaster Memorial Park, officiated by the Rev. Donald Tillman.
Receiving of friends will be from 1 to 2 p.m., one hour prior to the service, at the graveside.
In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to Springdell Baptist Church, 1420 Springdell Church Road, Lancaster, SC 29720.
Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory of Lancaster is caring for the family of Mrs. Geralyn Ghent.