LANCASTER — Mrs. Geralyn Barfield Ghent, 93, passed away Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022.

She was born Oct. 31, 1929, a daughter of the late Harvey Barfield and Hortense Threatt Barfield. She was the wife of the late John W. Ghent Jr. Mrs. Ghent enjoyed watching birds and working in her yard. She was of the Baptist faith.

