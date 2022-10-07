The first parent-teacher conferences are usually held in October, and attending your child’s conference is important, even if your child is excelling in school. Years of research have proven that children learn best and are more successful in school when parents and teachers work as team.
Here are a few tips to help you prepare for your child’s conference.
Before the conference
• Talk with your child and write down any concerns he/she may have about school.
• Make a list of questions you have for your child’s teacher(s).
• Be familiar with your child’s grades and assignments. Lancaster County School District uses PowerSchool and Google Classroom. PowerSchool shows your child’s grades on assignments. Google Classroom allows you to view assignments including instructions and due dates.
During the conference
• Listen and ask questions regarding your child’s grades and behavior in class. This is an opportunity to gain an understanding about your child’s academic performance in class, celebrate your child’s achievements, and learn about classroom procedures.
• Discuss your child’s homework and projects. Let the teacher know if your child is struggling to complete assignments.
• Express your concerns, while allowing the teacher time to reflect. The teacher may need to research an answer to your concern before providing an answer. If this happens, ask the teacher to follow-up with you at a later date.
• There is an assigned time limit for each conference. However, if the time allocated during your child’s conference is not adequate to address your concerns, ask your child’s teacher to schedule a follow-up conference for another day.
• Provide the teacher with the best contact information for you, including email, cell phone number and address.
After the conference
Wait a few days for a follow-up response from the teacher regarding your unanswered questions and concerns. During the week of conferences, teachers are extremely busy and may not have time to follow-up with you as quickly as you would like.
Remember, valuing education starts at home and continues into the classroom. Values + Education= Success!
Join me next month as I provide tips for handling your child’s school anxiety.