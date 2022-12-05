“Get Your Jingle On” is the theme for this year’s fourth annual Indian Land Christmas Parade, set for 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, on the service roads behind the Indian Land Elementary, Middle and Intermediate schools.
Of all the entries that show up every year, the most popular float by far is Santa and Mrs. Claus, says parade founder Melvin Stroble.
“If you ask me which one generates the most excitement — it’s always Santa and Mrs. Claus,” he said. “Because the children are excited about that.”
The parade will continue to accept float entries and volunteers until Thursday, Dec. 8. To apply, go online to the Indian Land Christmas Parade at ilcpo.org.
“We have everything from faith-based organizations, civic organizations, schools, bands, subdivisions and businesses as entries,” Stroble said. “We’ve received somewhere between 30 and 40 applicants.”
Typically, the parade receives as many as 60 entries, but the parade committee has seen fewer applicants this year.
“Some of the other parades are seeing a decrease in the number of entries as well,” Stroble said, “and we’re not certain what that’s attributed to.”
Despite the shortage in parade applicants, Stroble and his committee are still excited to see what the other floats have in store for this year’s parade.
Every entry is placed in one of three contest categories, judged by the six Indian Land schools’ principals — Harrisburg’s Terry Dalton, IL Elementary’s Sarah Deason, IL Intermediate’s Brad Johnson, IL High’s Kevin Miller, Van Wyck Elementary’s Middle’s Dr. Jason Ramey-Van and IL Middle’s Chris Thorpe.
Two trophy prizes will go to Best Float, the entry best representing the theme, and Most Spirited, the entry showing the most enthusiasm.
The third category judges just the band entries. Winners are awarded scholarships of $750 for first place, $500 for second place and $250 for third place.
Tree-lighting after parade
Even though this is the parade’s fourth year, it’s only the second for the Indian Land’s Christmas tree lighting — a tradition brought to life by the committee for the first time in 2021.
“We started the tree-lighting ceremony because we believe that even after the parade, we wanted to have something that symbolizes the charitable spirit of the community,” Stroble said.
The tree-lighting ceremony will take place after the parade, and includes a message from a community leader and prayer by a local minister.
Of all the positive things that come from the Christmas parade, Stroble believes the sense of community is the most rewarding. He enjoys meeting and connecting with community organizations, as well as working with the committee itself, which begins meeting as early as July or August to prepare for the annual holiday event.
Stroble has led the Christmas Parade Committee since 2018, helping plan the event every year except 2020, when the parade was canceled because of COVID-19.
“As we’re seeing the Panhandle continue to grow, the activity associated with a community this size needs to include events that help bring the community together,” Stroble said.
This year’s parade theme was selected by the Christmas Parade’s committee, which also includes Brandi Burnette, Chris Gibbs, Robin Hensel, Michelle Simonetti, Libby Venditti and Beverly Williams.