Kershaw Elementary School teacher Marie Hightower wants to make sure that Dakota White is ready to learn when school begins.
If it takes rolling an orange bowling ball down a purple dragon-shaped bowling ramp at the lanes inside Lancaster Bowling Center to get Dakota comfortable, that’s what she will do.
Hightower smiled and nodded to Dakota amid the sounds of crashing bowling pins. Dakota smiled back and pushed the ball down the dragon’s back.
The youngster leaped high in the air as the ball made contact, knocking down eight of the 10 pins.
“Good job!” Hightower said, as Dakota beamed.
The kindergarten teacher wasn’t just doling out bowling guidance at the LBC on Thursday, Aug. 4.
Hightower was getting to know a child who will be in her class this year. More importantly, Dakota was getting to know her as part of the Lancaster County First Steps annual Countdown to Kindergarten back-to-school party.
The event caps the annual summer program designed to create a level of comfort for 190 at-risk kindergartners at 11 county elementary schools.
For the past two months, Hightower and 23 of her fellow county teachers have made five home visits to each student who has been identified as not ready to start school because of factors ranging from poverty and health and family issues to being raised in single-family homes and language barriers.
Each teacher also had a sixth group classroom visit with the families.
According to 2020 First Steps statistics, only 19% of the county’s 4K and 5K students are ready to start school.
And that’s where Countdown to Kindergarten comes in.
The goal, Hightower said, is making the students feel less anxious and overwhelmed. The program also puts parents at ease and helps them learn how to help their youngsters develop into successful students.
Hightower has been assisting with Countdown to Kindergarten for four of the 17 years she’s been in a classroom. She spent the summer working with eight students in the Kershaw area.
“The main thing it does is build that relationship between the families, because we do have some at-risk children,” Hightower said. “A lot of times, these families just aren’t as comfortable. We get to build that bond and some relationships. When these kids come to see you, they aren’t scared.”
Hightower noted that the program is so successful that the students she mentors not only have fewer problems adapting to school, but they become classroom leaders.
“When these kids come to see you, they aren’t scared,” she said. “I’m going to do this as long as my body is able. It’s a wonderful program.”
Celebration
The Thursday celebration was a culmination of the summer program and drew families from schools in Indian Land to Kershaw. The LBC event was a mass of laughing children and smiling parents. Some bowled and played in inflatables, while others played glow-in-the dark mini golf, got their faces painted or made refrigerator magnets from clothespins and enjoyed ice cream.
“It’s probably the biggest preschool, back-to-school event in Lancaster County, said Kim West, Countdown to Kindergarten program manager.
The program is completely free for the families, with the money that funds it coming from state grants, local foundations, businesses and agencies like Christian Services. The nonprofit First Steps also has a partnership with the Lancaster County School District.
Its goal is to engage families, caregivers and community partners in high-quality programs and services that improve early childhood development, from before birth through age 5, to ensure a successful transition into kindergarten.
“Some of these kids have never done anything like this. It’s not so much about teaching, but I will say that last summer, 95% of our children were able to write their names on a piece of paper when they started school, when before, a lot of them couldn’t do that,” West said.
Each participant also received a free bookbag and some books.
“If they can learn how to write or spell their names, or a few primary colors, that’s great, but it’s not the main goal. It’s building that relationship with a teacher,” West said.
