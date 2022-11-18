On Tuesday, Nov. 15, the Arras Foundation’s seventh annual Give Local campaign raised over $380,000 during the 24-hour giving blitz.
A testament to the community’s generosity, the amount raised during Give Local has steadily increased every year since 2016, and this year is no exception.
The campaign continues until Nov. 29, or Giving Tuesday, and the total number of donations is likely to increase.
“We are so proud of Give Local’s consistent growth and how our community rallies around our nonprofit organizations on this day of giving,” said Jodie Plyler, Arras Foundation Board chair. “It’s amazing to see our friends and neighbors supporting one another.”
As of Wednesday, Nov. 16, the number of donors that contributed to this record-breaking campaign was 1,241. These donors supported the 78 nonprofit organizations participating in Give Local this year. Participating nonprofits serve both Lancaster and Chester counties.
The five organizations that topped Give Local’s leaderboard after Tuesday’s event are: KARE (Kershaw Area Resource Exchange), Lindsay Pettus Greenway, HOPE in Lancaster, Lancaster County Society for Historical Preservation and Seth’s Giving Tree.
The five organizations that had the highest number of unique donors after Tuesday’s event are: Seth’s Giving Tree with 110, HOPE in Lancaster with 103, Lancaster SPCA with 98, Lancaster County Council of the Arts with 96 and GRASP with 82.
These organizations support a wide array of causes in this region and worked strategically during Give Local to raise money for their missions, using partnerships, specifically timed donations and incentives from local businesses.
The campaign runs until the second to last day of the month.