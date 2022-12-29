by The Arras Foundation
The seventh annual Give Local campaign raised over $477,000 this year.
Seventy-seven area nonprofit organizations benefited through 2,266 charitable contributions made by 1,600 donors between Nov. 15 and 29.
The Arras Foundation staff announced the totals at the foundation’s annual meeting Dec. 13.
A testament to the community’s generosity, the amount raised during Give Local has steadily increased every year since the campaign began in 2016, and this year is no exception.
“We are so proud of Give Local’s consistent growth year after year,” said Susan DeVenny, president and CEO of the Arras Foundation.
“Thanks to our community members, local businesses and civic partners, this year’s campaign posted an incredible 38% increase over last year’s unprecedented total. It’s amazing to see our friends and neighbors supporting one another so generously.”
Since its inception, Give Local has raised nearly $1.7 million for over 100 local nonprofit organizations.
This year’s campaign expanded to serve all of Chester County, as well as Lancaster County. It included a 24-hour giving blitz on National Philanthropy Day (Nov. 15) and concluded on Giving Tuesday (Nov. 29).
The five organizations that topped the Give Local 2022 leaderboard include HOPE in Lancaster, raising $34,990.45; KARE (Kershaw Area Resource Exchange), raising $34,269.96; Lancaster County Society for Historical Preservation, raising $31,350; Lindsay Pettus Greenway, raising $30,787; and Seth’s Giving Tree, raising $27,289.
The five organizations with the highest number of individual Give Local 2022 donors were Lancaster SPCA with 160, HOPE in Lancaster with 124, Seth’s Giving Tree with 121, Lancaster County Council of the Arts with 102, and GRASP with 95.
Give Local organizations support a wide array of causes in this region and worked strategically during Give Local to raise money for their missions, using innovative partnerships, specifically timed donations, and taking advantage of incentives from local businesses and civic organizations to match donor gifts. Business awards have been a feature of Give Local since 2016.
“First Citizens Bank is very honored to sponsor the Forever First award at midnight each year,” said Steve Sherrill, market executive and vice president of First Citizens Bank in Lancaster. “This is something we look forward to and have proudly participated in since the inaugural campaign. We are grateful for the opportunity to further support our community and nonprofits through Give Local.”
Along with First Citizens Bank, eight other businesses and organizations have supported Give Local every year since its inception in 2016. They include Builders Supply, Comporium Communications, Folks & DeVenny LLC, Nibrol, Perception Builders, Thompson & Davis CPAs, the Lancaster County Chamber of Commerce and the Chester County Chamber of Commerce.
Give Local would not be possible without the support of many other local businesses and civic groups, as well as the overwhelming generosity of our friends and neighbors. Thank you for making this year the best campaign yet.
To learn more about the results for Give Local 2022, visit www.GiveLocalSC.org.