After raising more than $1.2 milion for nonprofit organizations since 2016, Give Local Lancaster is expanding its reach this fall. The online philanthropy initiative will now support nonprofit organizations across both Lancaster and Chester counties.
With the expansion comes a new name: “Give Local!”
Launched in 2016 by the Arras Foundation and anchor partners (the city of Lancaster, Lancaster County Community Foundation and Partners for Youth of Lancaster County), Give Local is an annual event and a 24-hour online giving campaign designed to raise funds, recruit volunteers and build awareness for nonprofit organizations in the region.
With the 2022 program expansion, two new foundations have signed on as sponsoring partners — the Springs Close Foundation and the Chester Healthcare Foundation.
This year’s event falls again on National Philanthropy Day, Nov. 15.
Anchor partners
“The city of Lancaster is a proud partner of Give Local,” Mayor Alston DeVenny said. “This initiative brings individuals, businesses, nonprofit and government organizations together each year to celebrate our great community.”
The city has provided support for downtown events associated with Give Local over the years.
“Give Local is an innovative public-private partnership that brings all of us together to shape community life,” he said.
Steve Sherrill, board chair for Lancaster Partners for Youth, agrees.
“Partners for Youth has been involved in Give Local since 2016,” he said. “As the initiative grows to meet the needs of our region, we look forward to our continued partnership to highlight the hard work of our nonprofit agencies.”
Lancaster’s oldest community foundation also plays a role in the annual campaign.
“The Lancaster County Community Foundation was pleased to be involved in Give Local from the start,” said Phil Neely, LCCF board chair.
“Our region depends on philanthropy,” he said. “We are always looking for ways the entire community can join together to improve our quality of life — now and in the years ahead.”
Give Local was founded and is underwritten annually by the Arras Foundation. The foundation also provides campaign matching awards, prizes and nonprofit leadership development scholarships to the state’s premiere nonprofit conference hosted annually by Together SC.
“We are proud to provide the Give local platform and awards each year,” said Jodie Plyler, chair of the Arras Foundation. “Give Local gives our nonprofit agencies an opportunity to speak directly to the community about their needs and allows individuals and businesses to celebrate the causes that matter most to them.”
Nonprofit leadersLast year’s event raised over $347,000 in 24 hours, through nearly 1,800 donations to 62 nonprofit agencies.
Top fundraisers in 2021 included: HOPE in Lancaster (109 donors, $44,996), Lancaster County Society for Historical Preservation (62 donors, $43,983), Seth’s Giving Tree (71 donors, $20,750), Lancaster SPCA (209 donors, $16,120), United Way of Lancaster County (25 donors, $15,300), Lancaster County Council of the Arts (78 donors, $14,725), Lancaster County First Steps (36 donors, $14,152), KARE (20 donors, $13,677), Lancaster Children’s Home (57 donors, $13,592) and GRASP (106 donors, $11,340).
Give Local registration is open to all nonprofit organizations in Lancaster and Chester counties in good standing with the IRS. Agencies interested in being a part of the expanded 2022 program can register through Oct. 19. There is no cost to participate.
Business partnershipsSince its inception, the business community has played an outsized role in the success of the Give Local initiative.
In 2016, its first year, 13 business leaders offered matching awards and other prizes for nonprofit Give Local participants. Private and civic organizations continue to provide matching dollar donations, cash awards and services during the campaign. Some businesses provide retail discounts or freebies to individuals who donate during Give Local.
In 2021, a new business portal was added to the campaign, letting businesses showcase their philanthropy directly to the public and allowing them to launch fundraising or matching campaigns for their own employees.
Local chambers of commerce are leaders for the initiative each year. The Lancaster and Chester county chambers have been involved in the initiative for six years. The Indian Land Chamber will be involved for the first time in 2022.
“I’m extremely proud of the annual Give Local campaign, championed by the Arras Foundation with support from our caring and generous community,” said Lancaster Chamber President John McCain.
“The tremendous success and growth of Give Local speaks volumes about the important role our nonprofit community plays in making Lancaster County a better place to live, work and do business.”
In addition to supporting businesses and promoting the initiative to the community, the chambers offer a complimentary membership to a winning nonprofit Give Local participant each year.
Chester County businesses and organizations stand to benefit from the 2022 expansion of Give Local.
“We are thrilled to see the program grow to serve all of Chester’s nonprofit organizations,” said Brooke Clinton, president of the Chester County chamber. “Our businesses, large and small, are always ready to get involved in community collaboration which improves our community life.”
New foundation partnersTwo new sponsoring foundation partners join the Give Local initiative this year.
The Springs Close Foundation is championing the initiative in both Lancaster and Chester counties and has helped the initiative grow in 2022.
“We are so excited to be a part of Give Local and to see this opportunity expand in Chester County,” said Michele Lineberger, executive director of the Springs Close Foundation. “Give Local brings increased exposure to the vital role our nonprofits play. Partnering together in support of this initiative helps build better communities for all of us.”
Bill Bundy, president of the Chester Healthcare Foundation, agrees.
“We’ve been involved for a few years now and applaud the expansion and new name, which invites even deeper community collaboration.”
The Chester Healthcare Foundation has been involved in Give Local for several years, providing matching opportunities for Upper Midlands Rural Health Network.
All Give Local partners see the value of agencies working and learning together and sharing in each other’s sueccess — something the initiative promotes. Each year, Give Local training, volunteer and networking opportunities build new relationships among agency leaders and create deeper community bonds.
“If the pandemic has taught us anything, we’ve been reminded that our people are generous and compassionate, and that we all need one another,” said Susan DeVenny of the Arras Foundation.
“We are proud of the dedication of so many whose hard work strengthens our community. We can’t wait for this year’s campaign to begin.”