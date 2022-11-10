Give Local is next Tuesday, Nov. 15. Sponsored by the Arras Foundation, it is a 24-hour giving day that offers community members a platform to support local nonprofit organizations in Lancaster and Chester counties. This year, the local effort is joining communities across the nation in giving, as Give Local falls on National Philanthropy Day.

Each year, nonprofit organizations participating in Give Local get creative about new ways to fundraise, whether it be via business partnerships, matching opportunities or partnerships with other nonprofits.

Susan DeVenny is president and CEO of the Arras Foundation. Matt Williamson is president of Lancaster Rotary Club. Chad Catledge is president of Lancaster Breakfast Rotary Club.

