Give Local is next Tuesday, Nov. 15. Sponsored by the Arras Foundation, it is a 24-hour giving day that offers community members a platform to support local nonprofit organizations in Lancaster and Chester counties. This year, the local effort is joining communities across the nation in giving, as Give Local falls on National Philanthropy Day.
Each year, nonprofit organizations participating in Give Local get creative about new ways to fundraise, whether it be via business partnerships, matching opportunities or partnerships with other nonprofits.
This year, Lancaster’s two Rotary Clubs are joining forces with community organizations to elevate their Give Local success and broaden their community impact.
Lancaster Rotary Club partnerships
Lancaster Rotary Club has chosen to align its favorite annual fundraiser, the Football Classic Tournament, with Give Local for the third year running.
Each year, Lancaster Rotarians make predictions on five college football game results and also host a corn-hole tournament to raise money for donations.
The winners of these events have the honor of choosing which nonprofit organizations will receive the proceeds of the Football Classic each year.
“Since its inception in 2005, the Lancaster Rotary Club’s Football Classic has raised $39,535 that has been donated to 27 different community nonprofits,” says Don Gardner, Rotarian and founder of the Football Classic. “This year, our club members alone donated $4,620. We are thrilled to use these monies to support our local nonprofits.”
This year, four local nonprofits were chosen to receive the funds raised by Lancaster Rotary Club members. The four organizations are Horse ‘N’ Around Therapeutic Riding Center, Lancaster Children’s Home, Lancaster County Council of the Arts and Palmetto Citizens Against Sexual Assault. These nonprofits will be receiving their donations on Give Local day in order to maximize their impact and receive matching donations from area businesses and the Arras Foundation.
“Our club is proud to support these great nonprofits,” said Matt Williamson, Lancaster Rotary Club president. “We see the wonderful work they do for our community and are happy to serve them, as they serve all of us.”
Horse ‘N’ Around Therapeutic Riding Center provides equine-assisted activities and therapies to improve the quality of life of children with developmental and physical disabilities.
Lancaster Children’s Home provides a safe, stable, structured, nurturing, home-like environment for abused, abandoned or neglected children within Lancaster County and the state of South Carolina.
Lancaster County Council of the Arts offers diverse art and cultural programming under three primary programs: Arts in Education, Destination Art and Creative Community.
Palmetto Citizens Against Sexual Assault provides services to victims of sexual abuse and interpersonal violence, including crisis intervention, face-to-face support, legal advocacy, medical advocacy, transportation, information and referral, and works to increase public awareness.
To learn more about the Lancaster Rotary Club or participate in the Football Classic next year, email the club at secretary@LancasterRotary.com. The club meets at noon Thursdays.
Lancaster Breakfast Rotary Club and Seth’s Giving Tree
Lancaster Breakfast Rotary Club is getting involved in Give Local for the first time. This year, Seth’s Giving Tree is utilizing its Give Local platform to support a Lancaster Breakfast Rotary Club initiative called Pedals Possible. This partnership aims to provide adaptive bicycles for special-needs children across Lancaster County schools.
Seth’s Giving Tree’s Give Local campaign goal this year is to provide 14 adaptive bicycles to Lancaster County’s special-needs programs. These adaptive bicycles provide a safe opportunity for children with mobility constraints to ride a bicycle with their caregiver’s assistance, creating a fun, physically engaging activity for these students.
“We are thrilled to be partnering with Seth’s Giving Tree and seeing immense support for the Pedals Possible initiative,” says Chad Catledge, Lancaster Breakfast Rotary Club president. “The joy that these adaptive bikes have already brought our students is beautiful to see, and we are grateful for local partnerships that will increase the number of students we are able to reach.”
MUSC Health ¬- Lancaster Medical Center will be conducting a study on the impact that these adaptive bikes have on the students. Outcomes from this study will be vital in working toward the expansion of Pedals Possible.
Lancaster Breakfast Rotary Club members are actively fundraising for the Seth’s Giving Tree Give Local partnership this year.
Seth’s Giving Tree is an organization whose mission is to promote Christian values of faith, hope, respect, integrity and generosity in the youth of Lancaster County through projects and scholarships.
To learn more about the Lancaster Breakfast Rotary Club and Pedals Possible, email PedalsPossible@gmail.com. The club meets at 7 a.m. Wednesdays.
To get involved with Give Local on Tuesday, visit www.GiveLocalSC.org to learn about the 78 participating nonprofit organizations.
Susan DeVenny is president and CEO of the Arras Foundation. Matt Williamson is president of Lancaster Rotary Club. Chad Catledge is president of Lancaster Breakfast Rotary Club.