COLUMBIA — Lancaster Bruins’ senior guard Jy Gladden sank a clutch driving layup to help the Bruins edge host Richland Northeast High School, 35-33, in a non-region clash of Class 4A teams.

Gladden’s game-winning bucket gave the visiting Bruins a sweep of the Cavaliers on Wednesday, Jan. 4, after the Lancaster girls prevailed in the opener at Richland Northeast.

Trending Videos