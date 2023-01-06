COLUMBIA — Lancaster Bruins’ senior guard Jy Gladden sank a clutch driving layup to help the Bruins edge host Richland Northeast High School, 35-33, in a non-region clash of Class 4A teams.
Gladden’s game-winning bucket gave the visiting Bruins a sweep of the Cavaliers on Wednesday, Jan. 4, after the Lancaster girls prevailed in the opener at Richland Northeast.
Lancaster captured two wins over the Cavaliers to open regular-season play Nov. 29.
The nightcap, a tight defensive battle, was tied at 33 with Lancaster in possession as the clock ticked down.
The Bruins, ranked No. 2 in Class 4A boys, worked the ball on the perimeter and got it to Gladden, who drove from the right wing and hit the shot with 1.5 seconds to play.
“Richland Northeast is a tough defensive team with long, athletic players, a typical RNE squad, which plays tough, especially on its home floor,” said Lancaster coach Jerron Cauthen. “We had a lot of unforced turnovers, bad shot selections and missed free throws.”
Cauthen said there is no time for the Bruins to celebrate as they head into Region 3-4A play with two other top 10 teams in Catawba Ridge and Indian Land.
“The games we’ve played thus far have prepared us to play in one of the toughest regions in the state,” he said. “Our coaches, players, parents, fans and our administration play a vital role. We appreciate the sixth man.”
Jordan Watford led the 14-1 Bruins with 11 points.
The Bruins open region play with a trip to Rock Hill to face region newcomer Northwestern High School on Tuesday, Jan. 10.