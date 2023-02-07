Gladys Sylvester Hough, 83, passed away Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.
She was born on Feb. 26, 1939. She was the daughter of the late Joe Nathan and Essie Powell Sylvester. She was married to the late Robert David Hough.
Left to cherish her memories are three sons, Gordon Pate (Rachel) of Jefferson, Linton Hudley (Sherry) of Bethune, and Darroll R. Hough Sr. (Nikki) of Charlotte; one sister, Judy Vaugh; and two brothers, Joe Sylvester and Robert Sylvester.
Graveside service will be at noon Wednesday, Feb. 8, at Cross Road Missionary Baptist Church. The Rev. Herbert Bracey will conduct the funeral service.